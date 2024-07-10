NYC Mayor Adams wants to roll back and 'correct' sanctuary policy: 'Previous administration made a big mistake'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently doubled down on his comments about rolling back the city's sanctuary policies that act as a magnet for illegal aliens entering the country, SI Live reported.



On Tuesday, Adams announced that he would support a bill proposed by the Common Sense Caucus, a group of bipartisan New York City Council members, to repeal laws enacted by former Mayor Bill de Blasio (D). Specifically, if passed, the legislation would revoke parts of the city's Administrative Code that prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'I'm going to voice my concern about that.'

Council Member Robert Holden (D), one of the bill's co-sponsors, said last month, "We have enough criminals in this city; we don't need to import more and protect them as well."

"Repealing the laws that have created a sanctuary city status is common sense," he declared.

Adams initially expressed interest in modifying the policy earlier this year amid the city's struggle to provide humanitarian aid and shelter to the influx of illegal aliens.

During a February town hall meeting, Adams told residents, "The overwhelming number of migrants and asylum-seekers that are here, they want to work. I still don't understand why the federal government is not allowing them to work. They need to have the right to work, like all of us that have come to this country have had the ability to do so."

"But those small numbers that have committed crimes, we need to modify the sanctuary city law that if you commit a felony or violent act, we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported," he added.

Adams has previously claimed that the city's sanctuary policies have prevented him from addressing issues arising from the increase of illegal immigrants. According to the mayor, New York City "inherit[ed] a national crisis."

Adams slammed de Blasio on Tuesday for taking the city's existing sanctuary policies too far. Under de Blasio's legislation, NYPD officers are barred from honoring ICE detainer requests. As a result, local law enforcement must release illegal alien criminals instead of handing them over to federal immigration officials. ICE agents are then forced to locate the individual on the street, which is far more dangerous, costly, and time-consuming.

"I think the previous administration made a big mistake. I think we need to correct that aspect of it," Adams remarked. "New Yorkers have a right to be safe in their city. The same way anyone breaks the law or does something violent to New Yorkers, I'm going to voice my concern about that."

According to the New York Sun , more than 200,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in New York City since 2022.

Holden recently told the Daily Caller News Foundation , "It's encouraging to hear the Mayor's support for our effort to repeal sanctuary city laws."

"Despite a combative City Council, he can make it happen by advocating for the Charter Revision Commission to include this proposition on this year's ballot for the people to decide," he continued. "New Yorkers will make the right choice: let's get it done!"