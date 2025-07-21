Campaign office for Ocasio-Cortez vandalized with far-left message

Vandals who struck a campaign office for far-left Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York wrote a left-wing message on a sign at the site.

New York City police said they responded to a call directing them to the campaign office on Herschell Street in the Bronx at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

'We see a lot of this stuff. We're going to review our cameras and that of the building too.'

Vandals had splashed red paint at the office and left a sign that read, "AOC Funds Genocide in Gaza."

Ocasio-Cortez has been accused by the right of flirting with anti-Semitism, but she has also been excoriated by many on the left for not being sufficiently anti-Israel for their tastes. She has been actively campaigning for socialist Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic nomination for the New York City mayoral election.

Police said no arrests were made, and their investigation is ongoing.

"We see a lot of this stuff. We're going to review our cameras and that of the building too," campaign manager Oliver Hidalgo told WABC-TV. Hidalgo likewise mentioned getting in touch with the landlord.

"We have a lot of folks who have been reaching out, volunteers who want to come help and clean up, so they'll be doing that," he added. "I just got here, so I don't know if there's anything additional beyond this, but the number one priority is making sure people are OK."

WCBS-TV reported that Ocasio-Cortez has two other campaign offices, one at Hunts Point and another in Astoria, Queens.

In November, Ocasio-Cortez blamed the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee for the devastating losses the Democrats suffered in the last election, leading some to accuse her of anti-Semitism.

In October, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America said members were considering a vote to censure Ocasio-Cortez over her votes in Congress related to Israel. The DSA had worked to help Ocasio-Cortez defeat a Democratic Party boss and first win her seat in NYC in 2018, shocking the establishment.

Ocasio-Cortez is enthusiastically backing socialist Mamdani, who is trying to appear as a moderate but has had various past comments resurface that demonstrate he is a radical extremist.

