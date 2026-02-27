'On notice': Hegseth announces major changes to group formerly known as the Boy Scouts

Once thought to be lost to the harmful ideology of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Scouting America is attempting to make a comeback to common sense, thanks to pressure from the Department of War.

On Friday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Scouting America will be undergoing several changes in order to continue running.

'A once-great organization became gravely wounded.'

Hegseth's announcement began by emphasizing the close relationship that the scouting organization has had in the past with the United States Armed Forces. From presidents to astronauts, the Scouts have always been a major feeder organization for positions of service to America.

"After 2012, however, the Boy Scouts lost their way. And a once-great organization became gravely wounded. ... DEI crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and earth-centered pagan religions," Hegseth recounted. "Scouting became an organization that no longer supported and celebrated boys."

Rather than pull the War Department's support from the organization, Hegseth explained that he chose to negotiate with the leadership of Scouting. After the talks, Scouting America has agreed to make several reforms to comply with the Trump administration's vision explicitly laid out in Executive Order 14173, "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity."

According to Hegseth, Scouting America has promised to eliminate DEI practices, policies, and language in its communications; eliminate the DEI-related "citizen in society merit badge"; clarify that membership will be granted based solely on biological sex; waive registration fees for active duty, guard, and reserve families; and add a new "military service merit badge" to strengthen the organization's ties to the military.

Scouting America released a lengthy statement affirming the Department of War's announcement. The statement makes mention of the executive order, pledging to "comply" with it, but makes no direct mention of DEI. The statement also emphasizes that the organization intends to keep girls as members and to preserve its current name, which has caused some controversy in the past.

Hegseth expressed optimism that Scouting America will make these changes but said his department will be checking in on the organization's progress in six months to determine whether the department will continue to support the organization. He also expressed hope that "maybe someday" Scouting America will go back to being the Boy Scouts: "a group that develops boys into men."

