OnlyFans model charged with murder after client dies during $11,000 fetish acts recorded on 'troubling videos': Court docs

A California OnlyFans model faces significant criminal charges in connection with the death of a man who allegedly paid her $11,000 for fetish acts, according to court documents.

Michael Dale — a 55-year-old resident of Escondido, California — contacted 31-year-old Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam in March and April of 2023 after spotting her "ad on a website police said was commonly used for escort or stripper services," according to the Orange County Register.

Detectives found 'several troubling videos' of Dale struggling to breathe with the materials over his face that he could not remove himself.

Dale paid Rylaarsdam more than $11,000 to “have conversations with him, and to come to his house, tie him up and perform other acts of bondage,” the affidavit reads.

Citing the affidavit, the Register noted that Dale allegedly "made some unusual requests, including that she wrap him like a mummy in Saran wrap and glue a pair of women’s boots onto his feet."

Investigators determined that Rylaarsdam arrived at Dale's Escondido home around 6 p.m. on April 17, 2023. She said Dale "appeared intoxicated," yet she decided to "spend the next several hours" accommodating his fetish requests, according to the affidavit.

KTLA-TV reported that police received a 911 call around 10 p.m. that night.

Rylaarsdam reportedly was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher who was coaching her through CPR.

A resident of the home said he was alerted to the emergency and ran into Dale's room to find him "on the floor, wearing sweatpants, and wrapped in clingy plastic from about the hips down," the Orange County Register reported.

The male resident described Rylaarsdam as “super freaked out” during the frantic episode.

Dale was rushed to the hospital but was declared brain-dead the next day. He was taken off life support several days later and died.

Authorities said Dale was suffocated, and his cause of death was linked to deprivation of oxygen to the brain.

An anonymous man who lives in the house in question noted that Dale had recently rented a room in the home and lived there no more than five days before the fatal incident.

The man also said the situation was so traumatizing that a female housemate moved out shortly after the tragedy.

Rylaarsdam reportedly was recording the fetish acts on her phone to use as sexual content for her OnlyFans page.

According to the affidavit, the videos showed Dale fighting to breathe while duct tape covered his mouth and plastic wrap secured his legs; in addition, his wrists were bound, duct tape covered his fingers, and a bag or wrappings covered his head.

Rylaarsdam denied placing anything over the victim’s head.

The suspect allegedly handed over her phone to detectives.

Detectives found “several troubling videos” of Dale struggling to breathe with materials over his face that he couldn't remove himself.

Court docs claim Rylaarsdam was performing a sex act as her alleged client lay unresponsive.

Rylaarsdam was arrested last month — nearly two years after Dale's death — and charged with second-degree murder because prosecutors could not find expressed intent to kill.

The Register explained, "To prove a second-degree murder charge, prosecutors have the burden to prove that the defendant had implied malice — that she intentionally committed an act, and the natural and probable consequences of that act were dangerous to life."

Rylaarsdam’s defense attorney, David Cohen, argued it was “clear there was no intent to kill” on the part of his client.

Cohen contended that Rylaarsdam “caused 911 to be called, gave CPR, and cooperated with police."

"I think there was no intent to kill and no attempt to cover this up,” Cohen continued. “And she acted appropriately when she realized this was a problem.”

Cohen claimed, "There is definitely a consensual element — not only something he consented to, something he was actively seeking."

San Diego County Deputy District Attorney David Jarman said that the bag, which had additional tape around it, was over Dale's head for around eight minutes.

“The evidence showed that he hired her to perform bondage acts and fetish acts," Jarman stated. "There is no indication that he asked her to obstruct his breathing, asked her to put tape over his mouth, asked her to put a plastic bag over his head."

Rylaarsdam is currently in jail without bail.

She has pleaded not guilty in Vista Superior Court.

