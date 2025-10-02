Man shot and killed couple out of jealousy and then did something evil to their 1-year-old child, police say

Pennsylvania police said a 61-year-old man shot and killed a woman and her husband because she wouldn't leave her husband for him. He then allegedly killed their 1-year-old son as well.

When police reached out to the man's family, they indicated that they had not heard from his wife, 31-year-old Geraldina Peguero-Mancebo, since Sept. 12 at about 8:30 p.m.

Using cellphone data gained through a search warrant, police were able to determine that the phone had been in a remote industrial location 7 miles from her home and had not moved since Sept. 12 at about 9:42 p.m.

On Sept. 19, police found her decomposed body on an access road off East Huller Lane.

Police said they found a child's pacifier near the body but could not locate her child, Jeydon Junior Peguero.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the woman and her child getting into a car registered to Rodriguez at 8:26 p.m. on Sept. 12. Rodriguez initially admitted to picking her up but claimed to have dropped them off safely.

Cellphone records, however, showed that he had driven to Reading, then to a wholesale club. Video surveillance showed the car turning at about 9 p.m. onto the access road where the woman's body was found. Police said the car stayed at the spot for about 35 minutes before going to a nearby muddy marsh.

That's where they found the body of the child.

Rodriguez then allegedly confessed to killing the woman and said that he had done so because she did not want to leave her husband for him.

"This infuriated the defendant," police explained in the affidavit. Rodriguez said she was constantly taking his money and that he had helped her pay for her apartment.

He also admitted to tossing the 1-year-old in a "lake." Police said the child was found face down in the marsh, and an autopsy determined he drowned in the mud.

"The defendant confirmed that Jeydon was alive when he threw him face down into the muddy water," District Attorney John Adams said.

Rodriguez showed police where he hid her purse and cell phone, and also led them to where he stashed the murder weapon.

He was denied bail and is being detained at the Berks County Prison. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder as well as abuse of a corpse.

