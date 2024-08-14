'I'm not as fat as I have been': UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett puts on impressive 42 pounds in just a week after victory

Newly ranked UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett showcased a remarkable weight gain within about a week of an impressive showing at UFC 304.

Pimblett choked out opponent Bobby Green in just three minutes and 22 seconds at the Manchester, England, event and noted that he quickly got to work putting weight back on after fighting at 156 pounds.

Sitting down at a restaurant with his wife, Pimblett admitted that the night of the fight he had a roast dinner at a birthday party just a few hours after his submission victory.

It should be noted that UFC 304 went past sunrise after the Pay-Per-View began at 3 a.m. local time to line up with the eastern time zone.

'Hopefully I'll never go above 90 kilos again.'

Pimblett said the feast happened after he took a one- to two-hour nap.

At breakfast, he ordered iced tea, a chicken wrap, a breakfast wrap, and two full plates of curly fries followed by a giant plate of pancakes covered with white chocolate, Nutella, Biscoff, and pistachios.

Following his family vacation, cameras caught up with Pimblett a week later on the way to his gym. His training partners and coaches quickly noticed his accelerated weight gain that was apparent on his face.

"He was having a meal, two desserts, and then an ice cream on the way home," one of his coaches said in the video.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pimblett then remarked on how his teammates tease him after every fight.

"Probably start getting called fat f*** by everyone. Didn't do too bad. Didn't do great, though, at the same time. Still a bit chubby. I'm not as fat as I have been but I'm still a bit chubby," the Liverpool native explained.

"We were eating all sorts, Chinese, Thai, steaks, burgers, and s***. But I just need to train, that's the main thing, lad. Obviously, eating copious amounts of food doesn't help with your weight, but when I don't train, I put weight on," he added.



The fighter was then forced by his friends to weigh himself, which revealed that he weighed 89.8 kilograms, or about 198 pounds. The shocking 42-pound increase is remarkable for such a short time, and critics often warn Pimblett that cutting weight will only get harder as he ages.

In July 2023, Pimblett actually remarked that he was going to slow down his eating between fights:

"Now I'm just walking around at about 84-85 kilos and not really watching what I'm eating, I'm just hobbling around at that weight, which is nice," he said, per TalkSport. "It plateaued around this weight, which is nice. Hopefully I'll never go above 90 kilos again."

It seems Pimblett was correct in his assessment, while also having predicted that he would become a ranked fighter before the end of 2024; he is now No. 15 in the world.

The 29-year-old explained that he tends to look heavier than he is because the weight seems to go right to his face.

"All to my face, though. That's why everyone does call me Chris Griffin. Right to my face. Know what did my head in the other day? Someone calling me a weight bully. 'He should move up in weight. He's a weight bully.' Are you mad?" Pimblett exclaimed.

Chris Griffin from "Family Guy" Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Pimblett added that fighters in the next highest weight class, 170 pounds, are far too big for him to compete against.

"They f***ing massive!" he said.

