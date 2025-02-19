Pair of 13-year-olds steal DoorDash driver's car left running, unattended; lead cops on high-speed chase — and lose: Police

A pair of 13-year-olds stole a car that a DoorDash driver left running and unattended Monday, led cops on a high-speed chase, crashed into another vehicle, took off on foot, and were soon arrested, according to police in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Much of the failed caper was caught on police dashcam and bodycam video.

Police said after the car theft, officers quickly located the vehicle and tried a traffic stop — but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit down West North Avenue.

Police said the suspects soon crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot.

Image source: Wauwatosa (Wis.) Police

Both suspects were taken into custody with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department, authorities said, adding that no one was seriously hurt.

Officers arrested the two 13-year-olds for hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety, and resisting an officer, police said.

"Great job to our officers for their quick response and dedication to keeping our streets safe," police added in a Facebook post about the incident. "This is also an important reminder: Never leave your vehicle running and unattended. It only takes seconds for someone to steal it, and the consequences can be dangerous."

You can watch police dashcam and bodycam videos below; it's not clear why there is a time-stamp difference between them. Content warning: language:

How are people reacting?

Numerous individuals commented underneath the police department's social media post about the incident:

"And their parents should be held accountable," one commenter said. "Parental responsibility charges for all."

"They’ll be out and back on streets tomorrow, unfortunately," another user lamented.

"Watching them drive on the wrong side of the road made me nervous," another commenter observed. "That could’ve ended so badly. Glad they got 'em."

"Oh, but they are just babies!" another user noted sarcastically. "I’m sorry, but this and other EXCUSES just don’t cut it. They and THEIR PARENTS need to be held ACCOUNTABLE. ... [Five]-year-olds know the difference. It’s time to GROW UP and stop passing the buck to us law-abiding citizens!"

"Omg unbelievable," another commenter said. "I’m sure they’re good kids though, right? 13 years old and nothing better [to do]."

