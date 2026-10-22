Pair of 15-year-old females accused of conspiring to carry out school shooting; they allegedly had a hit list

A pair of 15-year-old females are accused of conspiring to carry out a school shooting in Southern California — and they allegedly had a hit list.

Authorities said the investigation began Oct. 6 after the FBI alerted the Corona Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office about social media threats targeting Corona High School, KABC-TV reported.

'The average suspect that commits a crime like this is going to do it independently or by themselves, and it is not very common for them to be females.'

Detectives arrested a female who attends Corona High School, the station said, adding that detectives then identified and arrested another girl who attends Norco High School after a search of several homes in Riverside County and an examination of electronic devices and messages.

KABC, citing police, said search warrants uncovered evidence that the teenage females had spent several months researching school shootings and discussing how they could potentially carry out an attack at Corona High School.

The investigation also revealed the pair discussed how they could obtain weapons to carry out the attack, police told the station.

Authorities said no weapons were found during the home searches, KABC noted, adding that both teens remain in custody on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

KCBS-TV reported that the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said it couldn't confirm the charges or the suspects' identities because of their ages.

"The average suspect that commits a crime like this is going to do it independently or by themselves, and it is not very common for them to be females," Corona Police Lt. Robert Montanez told KCBS, while adding that the suspects had a map of the high school campus and ways to get around the law and acquire guns, as well as "specifics how they would carry out the attack."

KCBS added that the teens allegedly had a list of targets that included both students and teachers — and potentially were planning some sort of revenge.

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Research cited by NPR found that only about 3% of school shootings involve female perpetrators, KABC reported.

Those with information about this case are urged to call Corona Police Det. Edwards at 951-279-3656 or email george.edwards@coronaca.gov, KABC added.

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