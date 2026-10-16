Teenager fatally shoots 3 children, teacher at Oregon elementary school before parent shoots gunman dead, police say

A 16-year-old male fatally shot three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, Thursday afternoon before a parent shot the gunman dead, OregonLive reported, citing police.

Police said the fatally shot children were ages 5, 8, and 11, the outlet reported, adding that a 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were critically injured and taken to St. Charles Medical Center for treatment.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) praised school staff, parents, and first responders, along with the community member 'who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life,' Fox News reported.

Oregon Live added that a parent of a student or students at the school pursued the teen inside the school after seeing him blast through locked doors with a long gun, and the parent “engaged” and killed the suspect just before police entered the school.

State and local officials credited the parent's actions with preventing further loss of life, the outlet said.

One source told Fox News that the bystander "definitely prevented more deaths." Federal law enforcement sources added to Fox News that the bystander has a concealed carry permit.

“Looks like the shooter has been neutralized — possibly shot by a father at the school,” emergency dispatchers said in Broadcastify audio, the New York Post reported.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the first emergency call, Fox News said, adding that moments later, an officer reported that a "community member" had shot the suspect.

"Our officers entered the building and confirmed the suspect was dead," Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during an evening news conference, according to Fox News. "They cleared the school to ensure there were no additional threats and then rendered emergency aid to the victims."

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek (D) praised school staff, parents, and first responders, along with the community member "who heroically intervened to stop further loss of life," Fox News reported.

"Your actions carry a heavy emotional burden, and I just want you to know that my thoughts are with you as well," Kotek added, according to the cable news network.

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Krantz said investigators did not yet know how far the shooter had gone inside the school or if he knew anyone at the school, Fox News said, adding that police were also looking into whether the teen previously attended Silver Rail Elementary.

More from Fox News:

The first emergency call came at 12:59 p.m. from a person in a vehicle who reported being shot at multiple times by someone carrying a long gun, Krantz said. Dispatchers then received dozens of calls reporting that a shooter had entered the school.



Dispatch sent an alert summoning all law enforcement at 1 p.m. Responding officers directed the school to lock down at 1:01 p.m., and the first officers arrived at 1:02 p.m.



Officers found five people dead at the scene, including the shooter. All victims’ families had been notified, Krantz said.



Bend police, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond police, Oregon State Police, and federal law enforcement partners evacuated the building room by room.

Students and staff were transported on school buses to Journey Church to reunite with families and guardians, the cable news network said, adding that the process was still under way at the evening briefing.

Silver Rail Elementary serves kindergarten through fifth grade in the Bend-La Pine school district, Fox News said, adding that the school enrolled 459 students during the 2024-2025 school year.

All Bend-La Pine schools, activities, and athletic events were canceled Friday, the cable news network said.

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said crisis counselors would be available at the Central Library for students, families, employees, and anyone in the community needing support, Fox News reported, adding that authorities said they planned to hold another news conference Friday afternoon.

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