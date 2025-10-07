Pam Bondi presses Democrat over hypocritical demand: 'You sure didn't have order that day, did you, Senator?'

Attorney General Pam Bondi had a fiery exchange with several Democrats, including Sen. Alex Padilla (D) of California, during her congressional testimony on Tuesday.

Bondi and Padilla sparred when the attorney general called out the Democrat for hypocritically demanding "order" during Tuesday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The two had a tense back-and-forth before Padilla called for order during the hearing despite repeatedly interrupting Bondi whenever she attempted to respond to questions.

'You stormed the director of Homeland Security.'

Padilla initially asked Bondi whether she thought FBI Director Kash Patel is "doing a good job."

"I believe Director Patel is doing a great job," Bondi said.

Bondi then tried to turn the tables, asking, "You know where he is right now, Senator Padilla?" At that point, Padilla tried to interject, but Bondi continued with her thought.

"You asked me a question!" Bondi said after Padilla began talking over her. "Director Patel is in Chicago right now ... fighting to keep Chicago safe."

Padilla continued talking over the attorney general, yet repeatedly called for "order" before Bondi eventually unloaded on the Democratic senator.

"You know, you want 'order' here now, yet you stormed the Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem," Bondi said. "You sure didn't have order that day, did you, Senator?"

Padilla quietly attempted to dismiss Bondi's claims, despite extensive video evidence depicting his disruptive confrontation with Noem and subsequent detainment back in June.

Padilla originally confronted Noem during a Los Angeles press conference in June about the ongoing protests and riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Padilla burst into the conference and rushed toward the podium before he was forcefully removed.

Noem claimed she chatted with Padilla after the press conference and even exchanged phone numbers with him, Bill Melugin of Fox News reported at the time. According to Melugin, Noem characterized their conversation as "cordial and beneficial."

