Man arrested for posting TikTok murder-for-hire threat against Pam Bondi, FBI says

A Minnesota man has been arrested over a TikTok video that put a $45,000 bounty on the head of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

On Oct. 9, the FBI said it received a tip about the post that showed an image of Bondi with the caption, "WANTED: Pam Bondi. REWARD: 45,000. DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD)." The user also placed a "sniperscope red dot" on Bondi's forehead in the image.

Prosecutors argued that the post was not a joke and constituted a deliberate threat of violence.

The post also had the caption, "*Cough cough* when they don't serve us then what?"

The FBI was able to trace the post to 30-year-old Tyler Maxon Avalos, who lived at an apartment in St. Paul, according to an affidavit.

The post made several references to anarchism, according to the FBI. One of those was a link to a book titled, "An Anarchist FAQ Book."

Even more alarming, Avalos has a long criminal history. In 2022 he was convicted of felony stalking, and in 2016 he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault. Also in 2016 he was convicted of felony third-degree domestic battery, which was a strangulation charge that was reduced.

The man appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis and was released on his own recognizance.



