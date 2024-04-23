Papua New Guinea's prime minister hits back at Biden for suggesting cannibals ate his uncle

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is hitting back at President Joe Biden.

Last week, Biden suggested that his uncle, World War II veteran Ambrose J. Finnegan, was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea after crashing into the Pacific Ocean in May 1944. It's true that Finnegan's body was never recovered, but there is no evidence that cannibals ate him.

In a statement, Marape condemned Biden for having "appeared to imply his uncle was eaten by cannibals."

"President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such," Marape said. "World War II was not the doing of my people; however, they were needlessly dragged into a conflict that was not their doing."

Additionally, Marape said the U.S. needs to recover from Papua New Guinea the remains of dead Americans and help remove WWII debris from the island.

"The remains of WWII lie scattered all over PNG, including the plane that carried President Biden's uncle," Marape said. "Perhaps, given President Biden's comments and the strong reaction from PNG and other parts of the world, it is time for the USA to find as many remains of World War II in PNG as possible, including those of servicemen who lost their lives like Ambrose Finnegan."

"The theaters of war in PNG and Solomon Islands are many, and littered with the remains of WWII including human remains, plane wrecks, ship wrecks, tunnels and bombs," he added. "Our people daily live with the fear of being killed by detonated bombs of WWII."

Last week, the White House was pressed multiple times about Biden's statement, but officials refused to explain its inaccuracies.

For example, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not say why Biden invoked cannibals and refused to say why Biden falsely claimed his uncle's plane was "shot down" when, in fact, the plane he was flying in crashed after both engines in the plane failed, according to the Pentagon.

The White House simply ignored those questions, said Biden is proud of his uncle's service, and used the moment to slam Donald Trump.

