Patel and Bongino's FBI foils government insider's anti-Trump plot to give classified US intel to foreign power: DOJ

A government employee's frustration with President Donald Trump's administration allegedly led him to attempt to betray his country. This revelation follows FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s vow to expose deep-state bad actors.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that the FBI arrested a Defense Intelligence Agency IT specialist for "attempting to transmit national defense information to an officer or agent of a foreign government."

'This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats.'

Nathan Vilas Laatsch, a 28-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia, began working for the Defense Department's DIA in 2019. His position within the agency's Insider Threat Division allowed him "Top Secret security clearance," the DOJ stated.

The FBI launched an investigation into Laatsch in March after the bureau received a tip that he had "offered to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government," according to the DOJ's press release, which did not specify the country.

Laatsch appeared to reveal his motivation in an alleged email, writing that he did not "agree or align with the values of this administration" and would be willing to share "completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation."

According to the Daily Mail, Laatsch called the Trump administration's actions "extremely disturbing."

"I do not see the trajectory of things changing, and do not think it is appropriate or right to do nothing when I am in this position," he allegedly wrote.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In subsequent communications, Laatsch bragged that it would be difficult for authorities to catch him, the Daily Mail reported.

"It will not be easy for them, for example, to open a case on me without my knowledge since my permissions to see that would need to be changed and I'd notice," he allegedly stated.

The DOJ claimed that Laatsch believed he was interacting with an official with the foreign government when he was actually interacting with an FBI agent.

Laatsch allegedly began transcribing classified information on a notepad, hid it in his clothing to sneak it out of his work, and told the agent that he was prepared to turn over the intel.

"Thereafter, the FBI implemented an operation at a public park in northern Virginia, where Laatsch believed he would deposit the classified information for the foreign government to retrieve. On or about May 1, 2025, FBI surveillance observed Laatsch proceed to the specified location and deposit an item," the DOJ stated.

The FBI obtained Laatsch's alleged thumb drive, which was found to contain "multiple typed documents" marked with "Secret or Top Secret" information.

A message, allegedly from Laatsch, stated that the intel was intended to "decently demonstrate the range of types of products" to which he had access and could provide to the foreign power.

Laatsch allegedly told the FBI agent, who he still believed to be the foreign official, that he was seeking "citizenship for your country" in exchange for the sensitive information because he did not "expect[] things here to improve in the long term," presumably referring to the U.S.

According to the DOJ, he also claimed that he was "not opposed to other compensation." However, he noted that he was not in need of "material compensation."

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Again, on May 29, Laatsch attempted to turn over additional information at a second scheduled drop, the DOJ stated. The FBI arrested Laatsch after obtaining the documents.

Patel reacted to Laatsch's arrest, writing in a post on X, "Today, an IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested for attempting to transmit classified national defense information to a foreign government."

"This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats. The FBI remains steadfast in protecting our national security and thanks our law enforcement partners for their critical support," Patel added.

Laatsch's first court appearance was slated for Friday.

ABC News reported that Laatsch does not yet have an attorney listed in online court records to speak on his behalf.