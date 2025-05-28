3 cases the FBI is FINALLY investigating under Trump

The FBI during the Biden regime was marked by inaction. Case after high-profile case went under-prioritized, mishandled, or obstructed.

But those days are over.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are currently digging into several cases left unanswered by the Biden administration.

On Memorial Day, Bongino posted an update on X regarding which specific cases the FBI is either going to “re-open or push additional resources and investigative attention” into.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn discussed the three cases the FBI under President Trump is now prioritizing.

1. Dobbs leak

One case the FBI is reopening is the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leak, commonly referred to as the Dobbs leak. In May 2022, an unknown individual leaked a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court opinion detailing the court’s plans to overturn Roe v. Wade to Politico, which then broke the story.

The leak sparked massive "Bans Off Our Bodies" protests across over 380 U.S. cities and triggered a wave of violent attacks on numerous crisis pregnancy centers.

“I'm telling you now — people in very well-placed positions know who that leaker is,” says Glenn.

Hopefully in time, we all will.

2. Cocaine in the White House

Another case the FBI is reopening is the White House cocaine incident. On July 2, 2023, the U.S. Secret Service discovered a bag containing over 200 milligrams of cocaine in a highly trafficked cubby near the West Executive Avenue entrance of the White House.

Despite extensive forensic testing and security footage review, the investigation closed just days later. A suspect was never identified because apparently the DNA, fingerprints, and video evidence were deemed insufficient.

Or ... higher powers ensured the evidence was considered inconclusive to keep someone’s record clean.

“They stopped the investigation after 11 days of investigating because they knew,” says Glenn.

3. Pipe bombs

And finally, the FBI will push additional resources toward investigating who hid the pipe bombs. On the evening of January 5, 2021, an unidentified individual placed two viable pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., which were discovered the next day during the Capitol riot but did not detonate.

Four and a half years later, the suspect still remains at large.

“Of course they didn't find anything. They had one guy on it,” scoffs Glenn.

If the lack of manpower weren't suspicious enough, the investigation faced major controversy when the FBI claimed cellphone data, likely containing the bomber’s identity, was corrupted — a claim AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon disputed, arguing they provided intact data.

According to Bongino’s X post, the FBI is “making progress” on these cases.

Glenn believes it’s only a matter of time before we “see some arrests.”

To hear his analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.