James Gunn ERASES America from Superman's catchphrase

If Americans thought the era of woke Hollywood films was coming to an end, they were sorely mistaken.

The latest "Superman" film directed by James Gunn centers on the idea that Superman is an immigrant and has traded the classic motto “Truth, justice, and the American way” for “Truth, justice, and the human way.”

When questioned about the backlash, "Superman" co-star Nathan Fillion laughed as he told reporters on the red carpet that “somebody needs a hug” and that it’s “just a movie.”

“I wish that it was just a movie, ‘cause that’s what we want,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “Like, I just want a movie.”

“It’s almost like this is gaslighting,” she continues.

“You guys are the ones who, if you're not injecting it directly into the movie, you’re injecting it into the conversation around the movie, and then it makes people be like, ‘You know what? I don’t even want to see your stupid movie.’”

BlazeTV contributor and founder of Rippaverse Comics Eric July is well acquainted with the comic book industry and isn’t a fan of the political turn Superman is taking either.

“When you look at the comic book industry and comic book movies over the last several years and what’s happened, they’ve used this as a vehicle for their own political and social political agendas. It's no secret,” July tells Gonzales.

“The context matters,” he continues, “and especially with regards to Superman, if you understand what DC has been doing in their comics as of late.”

July explains that in the comics, Superman’s minor son is now gay.

“Of course they’re going to use Superman as a vehicle to say, ‘Hey, this is a character you guys like. Well, he’s ours. He represents what we all want,’” July says, noting that using a character from Planet Krypton to make an immigrant connection is a “disingenuous way to even look at that.”

“You don’t get to hijack Superman and try to make it about you,” he adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.