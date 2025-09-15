Patriots flood London streets for Unite the Kingdom festival: 'Cultural revolution has begun'

Patriots in London gathered Saturday for a historic march organized by British independent journalist Tommy Robinson.

Authorities estimated that the crowd, which flooded the blocks surrounding Whitehall, included roughly 100,000 individuals. Yet Robinson and other attendees of "Unite the Kingdom" placed those estimates in the millions.

'The despicable traitor UK Prime Minister Slippery Starmer and virtually all of the corrupted regime media are lying about the Uniting the Kingdom rally.'

"We asked: 'where are the men of England?'" Robinson wrote in a social media post the day after the festival. "And instead of only the men of England. The men, women, even their children, from all four corners of the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the list goes on, came calling, in their millions."

Robinson declared that "a cultural revolution has begun."

"The liberal elite and legacy media have labelled, everyone, 'far right,' for simply voicing an opinion that doesn't fit theirs," Robinson said. "Those labels don't wash anymore, they massively overplayed their hands and exposed themselves. Millions of us in London yesterday. United as one."

American podcaster Dan Keith stated, "The [sheer] weight of this massive crowd in London protesting their government and celebrating free speech is unbelievable with @TRobinsonNewEra and friends."

The legacy media labeled the gathering a far-right anti-immigration protest, highlighting roughly two dozen arrests. The Metropolitan Police accused the Unite the Kingdom attendees of "significant aggression," but those on the ground rejected those assertions.

"The despicable traitor U.K. Prime Minister Slippery Starmer and virtually all of the corrupted regime media are lying about the Uniting the Kingdom rally," journalist Dan Wootton, who was on the ground reporting on the march, told Blaze News. "I broadcast the entire day. All six hours on the Outspoken YouTube."

"It was a patriotic celebration of love designed to take back our country, with a special appearance from Elon Musk, who made a plea to save our Disunited Kingdom," Wootton continued. "They've even lied about the numbers in attendance, with police claiming 110,000 when over 1 million were there. Luckily with the rise of the independent media here, patriots are no longer prepared to be gaslit."

Carl Benjamin, a political commentator who spoke at Saturday's gathering, previously told Blaze News, "Today's Unite the Kingdom rally shows the scale of the discontent in Britain against not just the current government, but the entire system itself. The scale of the rally shows that people are tired of being treated as second-class citizens in their own country."

"There was no 'significant aggression,' just a couple of trivial skirmishes at the fringes of the events which came to nothing," Benjamin continued. "The entire day had the atmosphere of a festival, very family-friendly, and a powerful demonstration of patriotism."

