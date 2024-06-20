Trump does what Biden won't after mom of woman allegedly slain by illegal immigrant calls out Biden administration

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, is calling out the Biden administration.

Last week, Maryland police announced the arrest of Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal migrant from El Salvador, for Morin's murder. Authorities alleged Martinez-Hernandez raped and killed the mother of five children last August.

'If we had left things in place, my daughter might still be here today.'

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas referred to Rachel Morin as an "individual" and refused to use her name in an interview on CNN.

Patty Morin responded to the disrespect in an interview on Wednesday.

"It's a completely political statement because they’re not even willing to acknowledge that she was a mother, a daughter," Patty said on Fox News. "It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object."

"To not even acknowledge that my daughter is a person or that she is female or a mother, to categorize her as a statistic, it just shows how impersonal they are and how they don't value life," she added.

Morin, moreover, revealed that no one in the Biden administration has reached out to her or her family.





Earlier this week, Patty Morin said that she believes her daughter would still be alive if Donald Trump were still president.

"It's a senseless death. Who would expect, almost 2,000 miles from the south border, somebody coming from another country, coming into our small town, and just randomly attacking somebody and brutally murdering them?" she told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "We're not protecting ourselves, we're not protecting our families, and I think that if they had left things in place — and here I am going, I promised I wouldn't be political — but if we had left things in place, my daughter might still be here today."

The grieving mother is not the only person who takes that position.

After announcing Martinez-Hernandez's arrest, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (R) sent a message directly to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"We are 1800 miles away of the southern border. And American citizens are not safe because of failed immigration policies," Gahler stated.

"This is the second time in two years that an innocent Harford County woman has lost her life to a criminal in our country illegally," he continued. "In both cases, they are suspects from El Salvador with ties to criminal gangs. This should not be happening."

On Thursday, Morin's attorney announced that Trump has reached out to Patty Morin, something neither Biden nor his administration has done.

"I am deeply touched by President Trump's kindness and concern. He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping. He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time," Patty Morin said in a statement.

Attorney Randolph Rice added that Trump's call demonstrates his level of care for Americans.

"We are thankful for President Trump’s call. Acts like this show the depth of his care for Americans. His concern for Rachel’s family and his willingness to reach out personally was consoling to the family and means a great deal to us all," Rice said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!