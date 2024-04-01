Pennsylvania teen makes shocking confession after allegedly killing mother, stabbing 11-year-old brother

A teenage girl in Pennsylvania allegedly admitted that she killed her mother and stabbed her 11-year-old brother during an argument that turned violent. She told officers, "I'm the reason my mom is dead," according to the New York Post.

Lataya Powell, 13, admitted to going on a violent rampage when the authorities showed up at a home on South Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre around 12:30 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Powell said, “I killed my mom and she’ll never forgive me if she is alive."

The girl's mother, Tameeka Tucker, reportedly suffered severe injuries to her head and torso area. Her 11-year-old brother was discovered lying on the couch with stab wounds in his back, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to a second report.

The Daily Mail reported that Tucker had taken Powell's phone before the dispute turned violent. Powell told the authorities, "I don't have my phone because my mom took it before our fight." However, it's still unclear if Powell getting her phone taken away was the issue that ignited the violent stabbing.

The teenage girl was taken into custody and charged as an adult with homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and a final charge of tampering with evidence. Though the authorities didn't find any evidence of a weapon at the scene, they found that there were padlocks on kitchen drawers and cabinets inside the home.

When Powell was confronted by the police, she said she threw the knife onto a neighbor's doorstep, according to reports. "I'm the reason my mom is dead," Powell said, going on to say, "I don't know how people can do stuff like this and not feel bad about it."

When a reporter asked Powell if she felt anything following the attack, the teenager simply replied, "Regret, guilt, and self-disgust."

The neighbor, whose doorstep the knife was found on, was reportedly working in the backyard when the horrific stabbing took place.

“I’m just thankful I wasn’t out here because you never know what could’ve happened, but I look at it that something good could come out of this and that she can get the help she needs,” the neighbor said, who was not identified.

“My prayers go out to the family and I’m sorry this happened."

Powell is currently being held at the Luzerne County Jail, and she is expected to have a preliminary hearing on April 10.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!