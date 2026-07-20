Pentagon identifies 2 US soldiers killed in Jordan — others remain unidentified

The Pentagon has named two previously unidentified U.S. soldiers who were killed in an Iranian attack in Jordan late last week.

On Monday, the Department of War identified the fallen soldiers as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, both of whom were killed during an enemy attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

'She gave the ultimate sacrifice for her country and will always be remembered as a hero.'

Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, who was killed in action on Friday, enlisted with the U.S. Army in 2025.

Gonzales was assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She served as a 14P Air and Missile Defense crew member, according to the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Public Affairs press release.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Pvt. Isabella Gonzales,” said Brig. Gen. Glenn Henke, commanding general of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “She gave the ultimate sacrifice for her country and will always be remembered as a hero. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and teammates. Our immediate priority is ensuring they have the resources and support they need to process this grief together.”

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1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, who died on Saturday, was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

"1st Lt. Feehan’s unwavering dedication to our mission, our values, and the air defenders he led will leave an enduring legacy,” Brig. Gen. John Dawber, 32nd AAMDC commanding general, said. “We stand fully committed to supporting his family and loved ones through this incredibly difficult time, and we will never forget his ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.”

Feehan will receive "the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Combat Action Badge, and be posthumously promoted to captain," according to a U.S. Army press release.

"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Saturday, following an initial CENTCOM announcement of the casualties.

The CENTCOM post added that four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged. Other personnel were evaluated for minor injuries and have since returned to duty.

CENTCOM also announced that "one service member is currently missing," in the same Saturday post.

The identity of the missing service member has not yet been confirmed, though a Central Command public release announced that U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location on Sunday. The remains were being examined at the time of the release.

In the same release, CENTCOM announced a separate incident in northern Iraq that left one U.S. service member dead and another wounded during a "controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone."

This brings the casualties over the weekend to at least three, with many more injuries being reported as well.

These announcements come at the end of more than a week of consecutive strikes against Iran as ceasefire negotiations continued to deteriorate. On Sunday, CENTCOM announced the conclusion of the ninth consecutive evening of strikes to "further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

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