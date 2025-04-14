Piers Morgan issues devastating argument on detention of pro-Hamas migrant Mahmoud Khalil

Criticism against the pending deportation of a pro-Hamas migrant was undone by an argument made by Piers Morgan to justify the actions of the Trump administration.

Mahmoud Khalil was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over his support for anti-Israel protests at Columbia University last year, leading many to accuse the administration of violating free speech rights. The administration has argued that Khalil is a foreign policy threat and violated the terms of his visa application.

'If he said, "I support a prescribed terror group in the United States," you're not coming in on a green card.'

Morgan argued that if the students targeted by the demonstrations were minorities rather than Jewish students, the administration's critics would have completely accepted a deportation order.

"All right, what if I was a young student at Columbia — there on a green card, British, come in, happy to be here, doing my paperwork, get to Columbia?" said Morgan.

"And I start leading a group which is a bunch of white supremacists, and we start terrorizing black students in the way that they are terrorizing Jewish students. In that circumstance, would we all be as comfortable with this?" he added.

"Or is it the reality — which was exposed by the mobs at Columbia — which is that for some reason, Jews get treated differently to anybody else when it comes to this kind of thing?" Morgan said. "Because if that had been, honestly, white supremacists treating black students like that, they would be out of the country in 10 minutes! In 10 minutes!"

Morgan got loud applause of support from the audience.

Later in the show, Morgan argued more specifically that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was justified in deporting Khalil.

"What if he had said all of this at his green card interview? Would he have got a green card? No," continued Morgan.

"If he said, 'I support a prescribed terror group in the United States,' you're not coming in on a green card," he added. "All Marco Rubio is doing, it seems to me, is taking it back to that scenario and saying, 'Well, if you had been honest, then' — and, by the way, he was dishonest on his green card application about other stuff, which is another part of the equation, which might in itself disqualify him from staying in the country."

"But the idea that he would have said, 'I support Hamas. I support a global intifada. I support the destruction of Western civilization. Now give me a green card to come and live in America' — f**k off!" he said.

There was loud applause from the audience after Morgan's argument.

Video of Morgan's arguments was posted to social media, where they were met with approval from many on the right.

