3 adults arrested over pit bull attack on 6-year-old boy who was handcuffed by hands and feet, police say

Ohio police say three adults were arrested after a 6-year-old boy was handcuffed by the hands and feet and bitten by a pit bull dog.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office said that police responded to a call of a dog attack at a home in the village of Savannah on Saturday afternoon. A caller to 911 told a dispatcher that a child had been bitten by a pit bull on the ear and the neck.

'It was horrible, because I couldn't take his pain away.'

The boy was eventually airlifted to an area hospital in serious condition.

Police questioned Angelina Williams of Cleveland, who is the mother of the boy. She told them she lived at the home with a family member of Robert Michalski, who owns the property and the dog.

Investigators said they learned the boy "had been restrained with handcuffs on his hands and feet" before the dog attack and found Michalski and the dog hiding in a cubby hole during a search of the house.

Police arrested Williams and Michalski and booked them into the Ashland County Jail before concluding that Williams' boyfriend, Taylor Desiree Marvin-Brown, had also participated in the "restraining" of the boy. He was arrested as well.

WKYZ-TV spoke to Kydhatha Castellano, who is the boy's aunt and says she is his legal guardian. She said the boy lives with her in New York but was on a 2-week visit with his biological mother in Ohio.

"It was horrible, because I couldn't take his pain away," she said.

Castellano says he opened up to her about the incident and told her that they were punishing him because he was crying and they didn't like that he was crying. The boy was released from the hospital after surgery.

Williams and her boyfriend were charged with endangering children and obstructing justice, both felonies. Michalski was charged with endangering children and tampering with evidence.

The pit bull was captured and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Photos of the horrific attack were published by WKYZ in its news video report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!