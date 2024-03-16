Mystery shrouds death of young porn star, police say her 'unique' passing is 'suspicious' but not a homicide

A young porn star recently died, but police have yet to reveal her cause of death. Law enforcement only said the situation is "unique," and that her death was "suspicious," but it was not a robbery or a homicide.

Adult film star Sophia Leone was found dead inside her New Mexico apartment on March 1. The 26-year-old porn star's body had no visible signs of trauma, according to police.

Days after her passing, Leone's modeling agency set off speculation about her sudden death that authorities have since dismissed.

The modeling agency said on social media, "To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her."

However, law enforcement has refuted the modeling agency's claims.

The Albuquerque Police Department told TMZ that Leone's death was not a robbery or a homicide.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos Jr. told the New York Post, "We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime, so this is a unique situation."

Police only stated that Leone's passing is being investigated as a "suspicious death."

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology test results to help determine Leone's cause of death. However, police would not confirm or deny if there were suspicions of the porn star suffering a drug-related death.

Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for "costs associated with the investigation, funeral expenses, and any other costs that may arise as the family works through this heartbreak."

Romero said the family is "grieving and seeking justice for Sophia."

The crowdfunding campaign has raised nearly $15,000 in a week.

Before she died suddenly, Leone had starred in 82 adult movies, according to her IMDb page.

Another adult actress, Emily Willis, is reportedly "fighting for her life" after she was found unresponsive at a rehab facility in Malibu, California.

Willis, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banulos, had been at the celebrity rehabilitation center for eight days when she suffered a cardiac arrest on Feb. 5, her stepdad told TMZ.

The family said that the 25-year-old porn star did not suffer from a drug overdose as previously reported.

"Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life," her brother said.

