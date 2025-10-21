President-elect of Oxford Union reaps the whirlwind for celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

The leftist who was elected president of the Oxford Union in June was among the radicals who rushed to celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination. Like others before him, George Abaraonye has learned the hard way that there are consequences for such depravity.

How it started

Abaraonye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, the authenticity of which he confirmed to the Oxford student newspaper Cherwell, "Charlie Kirk got shot loool."

'Where is the belief in free speech, the tolerance for opinions, the empathy?'

While Abaraonye treated Kirk's murder as a laugh-worthy matter, Kirk treated Abaraonye courteously when they debated just months earlier at the Oxford Union.

Abaraonye, a philosophy and politics student who has served also as a "racial and ethnic minorities rep" for the university's junior common room, later suggested to Cherwell that he had made the remark in a "moment of shock"; however, he reportedly made similarly depraved remarks in a WhatsApp group chat with other students.

Abaraonye wrote, for instance, "Charlie Kirk got shot, let's f****** go," reported the Telegraph.



The Oxford Union president-elect's apparent delight at seeing a political assassination on a university campus prompted outrage on both sides of the Atlantic.

RELATED: 'No longer welcome': State Dept. revokes visas of foreigners who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Speakers who were scheduled to join the Oxford Union for debate began canceling, including Liora Rez, executive director of the U.S.-based watchdog group Stop Antisemitism, and Josh Wolfe, co-founder of Lux Capital.

Stop Antisemitism noted to the Oxford Union that "employees will not be engaging with your debate society due to safety concerns and your President elect's pro violent stance."

Wolfe noted that he would not attend "until cultural leadership from the top celebrates peace + coexistence + civil discourse + denounces violence."

Among those who wondered aloud about what had happened to the Oxford Union was Claire Coutinho, a Conservative member of Parliament, who stated, "The Oxford Union is meant to be one of the best student debating chambers in the world. Where is the belief in free speech, the tolerance for opinions, the empathy?"

The Oxford Union finally piped up with a condemnation, expressing sympathy for Kirk's family and stressing that Abaraonye's views "do not represent the Oxford Union's current leadership or committee's view."

Abaraonye decided ultimately to paint himself as the victim, suggesting in a statement to Cherwell published September 11 that his heinous remarks were "shaped by the context of Mr. Kirk's own rhetoric" and that he is now the target of "racist comments and a myriad of threats."

How it's going

Several weeks after Valerie Amos, the radical Labour Party politician who serves as master of University College, Oxford, defended Abaraonye and announced that no disciplinary action will be taken against him, the Oxford Union scheduled a vote of no confidence in the president-elect.

The in-person poll took place on Saturday, and the results were published on Monday.

Of the 1,746 ballots ultimately cast, 1,228 members voted to oust Abaraonye; 501 members voted to keep the radical; and 17 members spoiled their ballots. Having passed the required two-thirds threshold of 1,164, the majority spared the Oxford Union from having the radical as their leader.

Abaraonye — who previously suggested that a vote against him was a victory for hate — cried foul after his visitation by consequence, releasing a statement characterizing the vote as "compromised" and the result as invalid.

The statement says the radical "is proud and thankful to have the support of well in excess of a majority of students at Oxford, who voted to have a safe election and resist attempts to subvert democracy."