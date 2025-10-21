Trump sends terrorists one final warning: 'An end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!'

President Donald Trump has sent Hamas a final warning just days after finalizing his historic peace deal in the Middle East.

Trump brokered and finalized his landmark peace deal between Israel and Hamas on October 13, over two years after the brutal conflict was ignited by the October 7 terrorist attack. Since the signing, skirmishes have broken out in Gaza, with Israel briefly resuming strikes and pausing aid in the region, killing dozens of Palestinians.

'They have to be good, and if they're not good, they will be eradicated.'

Israel justified the strikes by claiming two IDF soldiers were killed by Hamas militants. At the same time, other reports claimed the United States had intelligence that an Israeli bulldozer mistakenly ran over undetonated ordnance, prompting pressure from the White House to halt the strikes and continue providing aid to the region.

In the aftermath of the violent flare-ups that took place over the weekend, Trump cautioned Hamas that our allies in the region remain ready to eradicate the group.

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have explicitly and strongly, with great enthusiasm, informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and 'straighten out Hamas' if Hamas continues to act badly, in violation of their agreement with us," Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday.



"The love and spirit for the Middle East has not been seen like this in a thousand years!" Trump added. "It is a beautiful thing to behold! I told these countries, and Israel, 'NOT YET!' There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!"

Trump's repeated calls to eradicate Hamas have raised questions about the extent of America's involvement in the conflict. Last week, Trump said, "We will have no choice but to go in and kill [Hamas]," if Hamas didn't adhere to the term of the ceasefire. After violence broke out over the weekend, Blaze News asked Trump to clarify who "we" is.

"When you say, 'We are going to eradicate Hamas,' who is 'we'?" Blaze News asked. "Does that include American boots on the ground?"

"No. It won't be on the ground at all," Trump replied from the Cabinet Room Monday.

Trump told Blaze News that allies in the region would voluntarily "eradicate" Hamas so long as the United States signed off on it.

"I mean, we've had countries calling me when they saw some of the killing with Hamas, saying, 'We'd love to go in and take care of the situation ourselves,'" Trump said. "In addition you have Israel would go in in two minutes if I asked them to go in. I could tell them, 'Go in and take care of it.' But right now we haven't said that. We're gonna give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be a little less violence, but right now, you know, they're violent people. Hamas has been very violent."

"They have to be good, and if they're not good, they will be eradicated," he added.

