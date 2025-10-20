Trump has unequivocal response to whether US troops will help 'eradicate' Hamas if group continues to 'behave' badly

The president answered with important details on Monday about the possibility of U.S. troops on the ground to "eradicate" the Hamas terror group if it continues to threaten the peace deal negotiated with Israel.

President Donald Trump took questions from the press while seated next to the prime minister of Australia at the White House.

'They have to be good, and if they're not good, they will be eradicated.'

The president gave a fierce warning to the Hamas terror group for continuing attacks on Israelis.

"They're going to behave. They're going to be nice. And if they're not, we're going to go and we're going to eradicate them if we have to. They'll be eradicated. And they know that," said Trump.

“They got very rambunctious, and they did things that they shouldn't be doing," he added. "And if they keep doing it, then we're going to go in and straighten it out. And it'll happen very quickly and pretty violently, unfortunately."

Rebeka Zeljko of Blaze News asked him to clarify whether that action might include the U.S. military.

"When you say, 'We are going to eradicate Hamas,' who is 'we'?" Zeljko asked. "Does that include American boots on the ground?"

"No. It won't be on the ground at all," Trump replied unequivocally.

"We don't need to because we have many countries, as you know, signed on to this deal. The way I view it, 59 countries ... that four months ago didn't like each other and now they're all aligned together," he added.

"I mean, we've had countries calling me when they saw some of the killing with Hamas, saying, 'We'd love to go in and take care of the situation ourselves,'" Trump continued. "In addition you have Israel would go in in two minutes if I asked them to go in. I could tell them, 'Go in and take care of it.' But right now we haven't said that. We're gonna give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be a little less violence, but right now, you know, they're violent people. Hamas has been very violent."

He went on to point out that Hamas had lost the backing of Iran and anyone else.

"They have to be good, and if they're not good, they will be eradicated," he added.

The peace deal negotiated by Trump has already led to the release of the remaining hostages and the remains of hostages to Israel from the terror group.

Critics of the U.S. backing Israel in the conflict have strenuously objected to the possibility of U.S. military troops being sent to help the U.S. ally in the fight against Hamas.