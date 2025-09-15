Teacher suspended for allegedly showing Charlie Kirk assassination video to young students, saying he deserved to be murdered

A teacher in Canada has been suspended for allegedly showing young students the "violent" video of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to reports.

An unnamed teacher reportedly showed the Charlie Kirk assassination video to students in grades 5 and 6 — typically ages 10-11 — at the Corvette Junior Public School in Toronto, Ontario.

'While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable.'

The school employee was "supervising a French immersion class and was not the regular teacher" on Thursday when the alleged incident happened, according to the New York Post.

"Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over," a source told the Toronto Sun.

The source noted, "While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur."

Jennifer Koptie – the principal of the Corvette Junior Public School – reportedly sent a letter to parents on Friday addressing the alleged incident.

"We are writing to inform you about an incident that is reported to have taken place in your child’s class yesterday," the letter apparently read. "During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States."

The Toronto District School Board confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the traumatic video was related to Kirk's murder.

"While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable," Koptie stated.

"Parents subsequently reached out to school administrators, who will be putting him on leave at the start of the school day, September 12, 2025," the principal wrote.

The letter stated, "We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures."

Koptie said the staff member will not return to the school until the investigation is complete.

“I also want to assure you that our top priority is supporting students," Koptie said. The principal noted that the school's social workers were available on Friday to provide support to any traumatized students.

The Toronto District School Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News regarding the alleged incident.

Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.

As Blaze News reported, vigils and celebrations of Charlie Kirk's life have arisen not only across the country, but all over the world.

Meanwhile, an associate professor for the study of religion and political science at the University of Toronto has been put on leave after making derogatory remarks about the Turning Point USA founder that have been described as "disgusting."

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has launched a fundraiser to support Kirk's family: his wife, Erika, and their two young children.

