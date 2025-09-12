Stephen King forced to apologize for Charlie Kirk remarks, threatened with lawsuit, ripped as 'evil, twisted liar'

Best-selling author Stephen King was forced to walk back and apologize for troubling comments he made about Charlie Kirk just hours after the conservative juggernaut was gunned down in cold blood.

Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University while the Turning Point USA founder kicked off his college campus tour.

'Hey Stephen King, you are more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with.'

As Blaze News reported, numerous leftists made repugnant remarks regarding the murder of Kirk.

King wrote on the X social media platform, "The motivation of the man who shot Charlie Kirk isn't clear (although he's probably mentally unstable — duh). What is clear is it was another example of American gun violence."

King — an outspoken liberal and donor to the Democratic Party — then stoked division by attacking Kirk after the conservative commentator died from being shot in the neck.

King claimed of Kirk, "He advocated stoning gays to death. Just sayin'."

King's scurrilous remarks about the deceased married father of two ignited a firestorm, including threats of a lawsuit.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) proposed, "Please share if you agree that the estate of Charlie Kirk should sue Stephen King for defamation over this heinously false accusation. He’s crossed a line. It will prove costly."

Fox News host Laura Ingraham replied, "Stephen King is a sad, bitter man."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) declared, "You are a horrible, evil, twisted liar. No, he did not. Your party — which you shamelessly shilled for — sent $100 billion to the Ayatollah ... who does routinely murder homosexuals. Why are you so dishonest & filled with hate?"

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin added, "Hey Stephen King, you are more monstrous than any of the characters you ever came up with. Charlie was never anything but kind to me and my husband. We broke bread many times, and he never treated us with anything other than respect. He even came to our house not too long ago, and plot twist, didn’t throw rocks at us. Write about that sometime, you hack."

Kirk believed that marriage should be between a man and a woman, but he did not have hate toward the LGBTQ community.

Kirk said in November 2019, "I believe marriage is one man, one woman. Also, gay people should be welcome in the conservative movement. As Christians, we are called to love everyone. I will always stand against people who wish to establish their own personal values as a reason to kick others out of our movement."

Kirk applauded the Trump administration for launching a "worldwide effort to decriminalize homosexuality in 70+ countries where it's still illegal."

Kirk slammed Saudi Arabia for allegedly executing LGBT people and openly opposed the stoning of homosexuals.

The Turning Point USA founder proclaimed in July 2016, "Remember: when Hillary says she supports LGBT issues, she accepted millions from countries that stone and kill and imprison gay people."

Kirk wrote in April 2019, "Will Ilhan Omar condemn the gays being stoned to death, sanctioned by the government in Brunei under Sharia Law? The left claims it is hate speech to even ask that question. Why is she so silent on this?"

King was likely referencing a video clip from 2024, when Kirk read a Bible passage from Leviticus to illustrate how passages in the Bible can be cherry-picked to present a certain narrative.

King admitted that he made a mistake of "reading something on Twitter without fact-checking" the claim, and he promised that it "won't happen again."

King made several apologies on social media.

"I apologize for saying Charlie Kirk advocated stoning gays," King stated. "What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages."

"I have apologized. Charlie Kirk never advocated stoning gays to death," King said.

The horror author added, "I was wrong, and I apologize. I have deleted the post."

Gad Saad — an evolutionary behavioral scientist — told King, "Dear Stephen King, while it is laudable that you have apologized for your post, I would urge you to do the following: Examine why you had the impulse to post such a reaction when a young man had been assassinated. That you succumbed to your dark impulses speaks to your having been parasitized by ideological capture. Your hate for Republicans was greater than your empathy for a wife and two young children who had lost their anchor. Charlie was a lovely human being that did not deserve your nastiness. Never let your humanity be overridden by your orgiastic tribalism."

