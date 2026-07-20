Dead body found at home owned by husband of 'defund the police' Democrat Ayanna Pressley

Massachusetts police say they are investigating the discovery of a dead man's remains at a Mattapan home owned by the husband of a Democratic congresswoman.

The property is a multi-family rental building that is owned by Conan Harris, husband of Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

'My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one today in Mattapan.'

Police said they went to the property on Saturday at about 1:52 p.m. and found a man who appeared to be dead from a single gunshot wound.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident.

"We got home, and there were police coming down the street; they blocked it off with crime tape over there, and neighbors were gathered around," said Ari, a woman who lives on the same street as the location of the incident.

"The Congresswoman extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family," read a statement from a Pressley spokesperson.

Harris posted a message on Facebook about the incident.

"Thank you everyone for the care and concern, our family is safe," the statement read. "My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one today in Mattapan."

Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu also released a statement.

"I know the situation is still under investigation, and Boston police are diligently trying to pursue the information they can get," she said at an event Sunday in Roxbury,

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Pressley, a member of the far-left radical Democratic group known as the "Squad," was first elected to Congress in 2018. She has repeatedly excoriated the criminal justice system as racist.

"Our families and communities continue to be plagued and destabilized by the overlapping crises of mass incarceration, police brutality, and over-criminalization," she said in May 2025, adding that "black and brown communities" continue to endure "an unprecedented assault" from the second Trump administration.

In June 2020, she also boldly declared, "Yes, I support the defund movement," and called for "restorative justice practices."

"Why are we deploying the police when there's an individual battling mental illness?"

Online records indicate the property was last sold in 2021 for $340,000 in 2021. It was listed for sale at the price of $1.15 million, but the listing was removed on Saturday.

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