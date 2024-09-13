Pro-Israel demonstrator arrested after allegedly shooting unhinged male who sprinted across street and tackled him (UPDATE)

UPDATE, 6:42 p.m. ET: Hayes was granted bail at his arraignment Friday, and prosecutors said they intend to file charges against the unnamed 31-year-old Newton male who tackled Hayes to the sidewalk Thursday evening, MassLive reported.

Hayes pleaded not guilty, the outlet said, adding that a judge granted $5,000 bail on the condition that Hayes remain on home confinement except from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for his job as a National Grid contractor, wears a GPS ankle monitor, stays away from Newton and from the man who tackled him, and does not possess any weapons.

While it was reported previously that Hayes would be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as violation of a constitutional right causing injury, only the first charge was brought during Friday's arraignment, MassLive said.

The district attorney's office said in a Friday statement that the male who tackled Hayes now is expected to survive his wound, the outlet added.

A pro-Israel demonstrator allegedly shot a male who sprinted across a street and tackled him during what was otherwise called a peaceful pro-Israel rally Thursday evening in Newton, Massachusetts — yet police arrested and charged the pro-Israel demonstrator who was physically attacked.



Cellphone video shows the male yelling at pro-Israel demonstrators from across the street, telling them, "You are sick! You're defending genocide!" A woman apparently with the pro-Israel demonstrators can be heard off camera yelling back, "You are so stupid!" After a cut in the clip, the angry bearded male — who appeared to have a COVID mask under his chin and was wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, and reportedly a Palestinian pin — sprints across the street, leaps at, and tackles a pro-Israel protester.

Three seconds after their bodies hit the sidewalk, a pop is heard — presumably the gunshot.

Two other men are seen on the clip standing above the attacker and pressing their feet on his face, after which the pro-Israel protester, while still sitting on the sidewalk, tells them to get off him and asks where his pistol is. A separate video appears to show that same pro-Israel demonstrator saying to "call 911," telling someone who's yelling at the attacker, "Stop! Go away!" — and then rendering aid to the wounded male.



Investigators identified the pro-Israel demonstrator in question as 47-year-old Scott Hayes of Framingham, WBTS-TV reported.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a Thursday news conference that Hayes was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, WCVB-TV reported. Hayes is to be arraigned Friday at the Newton District Court, Ryan said.

The unidentified male who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, WBTS reported.

Ryan said authorities believe Hayes legally possessed the firearm, WCVB reported.

Hayes reportedly is an Iraq War veteran who is not Jewish but often attends protests carrying American and Israeli flags.

Shaul Brechman, a witness, told WBTS that "it's just one more proof of the problematic way of those [who harbor] anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli way[s] of action."



Another witness, Dave Sherman, told WCVB that the male who sprinted across the street and tackled the anti-Israel protester "was really tough to take down. He was really determined. He was really hateful."

Observers on X were incredulous. One user said, "Ironically this is a perfect metaphor for Israel vs Palestine" before adding a typical sequence of events: "Palestine attacks; Israel shoots in self defense; everyone blames Israel."

Kassy Akiva of the Daily Wire called the Boston Globe "complete trash" for leading its story about the incident with the following sentence, "A small pro Israel rally along Washington Street Thursday evening turned violent when a passerby confronted the demonstrators and during a tussle with one of the men was shot, authorities said." Akiva added, "The truth: The man charged across a street through traffic and tackled a man to the ground. Then the attacker was shot."

Another X user said, "Scott started carrying his flags after we met at Harvard. He’s always been peaceful and respectful. Self-defense is his right. I’m going to support him all the way with this."

Others also were squarely behind Hayes:

"Justified," one X user wrote. "Let’s make sure this hero has the proper representation when he’s charged by a leftist DA."

"Self defense," another commenter declared. "Zero Sympathy for the man who attacked him."

"Don’t attack people and maybe you don’t get shot," another user said.

A GoFundMe for Hayes' legal defense has raised over $64,000 as of Friday morning.

Newton police said they would ramp up patrols at houses of worship this weekend, WBTS said.

This story has been updated.

