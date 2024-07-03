Blaze News original: What would represent complete and total victory for the pro-life movement?

In 2022 the U.S. Supreme Court issued the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, but two years later, pro-lifers are still far from accompolishing their ultimate objective of ending the nation's ongoing abortion holocaust.

"Abortion remains the number-one killer in the country," Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told Blaze News.

'We know the science of life now. Life does begin at conception.'

The congressman, who currently serves as chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said "the hope" is that eventually abortion will be regarded in the same manner as slavery, with people unable to imagine how it was once tolerated in the U.S.

He told Blaze News that complete and total victory for the pro-life movement would mean abortion becoming "unthinkable" in the U.S., though he noted that this is a "multifaceted battle" that entails changing people's views and helping mothers in tough circumstances know about options and support. He also noted that there is a "legislative component."

Good indicated that he would support a federal law or constitutional amendment to abolish abortion.

'The aim is always and only abolition.'

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon also told Blaze News that victory for the pro-life movement would involve abortion becoming "unthinkable."

"Complete and total victory is the end of abortion. It's when abortion has become not just unlawful, but unthinkable. The challenge is that it won't become unlawful until it's unthinkable. It really is true that politics is downstream from culture. Slavery was eventually abolished, but not before minds and hearts were changed on a grand scale. The culture — not our conviction that all human life is sacred — must change," Dillon said in a statement to Blaze News.

"While compromise may be necessary on the road to abolition, it should never be our aim. If life is ever sacred, it's always sacred. Any legislative progress we make that reduces the number of abortions is good, and we'll take it. But the goal is abolition. As my friend Jeremy Boreing put it, 'Every step in that direction is a good but insufficient one,' Dillon wrote. "Ultimately we need a constitutional amendment that protects the right to life. This is not a realistic outcome right now, so we'll have to settle, in the meantime, for victories on the state level. But the truly pro-life will never be content with compromise. The aim is always and only abolition."

'There is never a good reason to murder an innocent child.'

BlazeTV host Steve Deace also advocates for the abolition of abortion in the U.S.



"Complete and total victory is the abolition of baby murder, just as complete and total victory over slavery was its abolition. Anything less may be progress and may even be righteous, but it is not total victory. There is never a good reason to murder an innocent child," Deace declared in a statement to Blaze News.

"Ultimately we need to have enshrined in the Constitution or at least affirmed via statute that the fifth and 14th Amendments (i.e. 'no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law') applies to human life at all stages. In the meantime, the fight is at the state level. That is where the baby-murderers are making progress enshrining this evil into state constitutions, wickedness that would likely override any 'and then you can kill the baby' legislation in Congress – which frankly probably would not pass right now anyway. You have to fight the enemy where they are attacking you, and right now we are being attacked on the state level," Deace added.

But while pro-lifers like Good, Dillon, and Deace seek the end of the legalized slaughter of unborn children in the U.S., former President Donald Trump, who appointed three of the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe, has said that he would not support a national abortion ban.

Trump endorsed Good's Republican primary opponent and claimed that the incumbent congressman is "BAD" for the state and the nation — and Trump may have been successful in destroying the conservative lawmaker's re-election bid. McGuire received over 300 votes more than Good in the Republican primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, according to enr.elections.virginia.gov. The primary results have been certified by the Virginia State Board of Elections, according to the Associated Press. But Good wants a recount.

Republicans 'should be proud of being the party of life.'

In a statement posted on his campaign website, Good declared, "Abortion is not healthcare. Abortion is not a human right. When it is treated as such, we deny that innocent baby their God-given rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I believe all human life, born and unborn, should be protected and cherished. As a born-again Christian, I believe God calls us to defend the defenseless and be a voice for the voiceless. When deciding how to vote, I will always err on the side of unborn human life, each and every time."

Good told Blaze news that "Republicans cannot be afraid of" the abortion issue. He called the Democratic Party the "party of death, that celebrates abortion, that seems to want more abortion" and said that Republicans "should be proud of being the party of life."

