Pro-life senator announces she will not seek re-election

With the 2026 midterms looming on the horizon, one Republican senator has announced she will not be seeking re-election.

On Tuesday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) confirmed the rumors that have been swirling for months and officially announced that she will not seek a third term. She made the announcement in a video posted to X.

'Protecting life and the most vulnerable among us is the most important measure of any society.'

"It has been an honor to dedicate my life to the service of our great state and country. Having been raised in a family who has given me so much love and support, now as our family ages and grows, it's my time for me to give back to them," Ernst said in the video.

The Senate Leadership Fund quickly responded to the news. "We want to express our gratitude to Senator Joni Ernst for her dedicated service to our nation and the people of Iowa, both in the U.S. Senate and serving in the armed forces," executive director Alex Latcham said in a statement obtained by Blaze News. "Senator Ernst has been a steadfast conservative leader throughout her time in office, and we wish her the very best in her retirement. We are confident that Iowans will once again choose a strong fighter to represent them in the U.S. Senate next fall."

Ernst, 55, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, making her the first woman ever elected to federal office from the state of Iowa.

Since then, she has been a reliable Republican vote. As an Iraq War veteran, Ernst has advocated for servicemen and women. She even ruffled feathers in her own party after President Donald Trump's re-election win last fall when she initially lobbied against the nomination of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense following allegations of sexual misconduct. However, she ultimately voted to confirm him.

She has also been a staunch supporter of the pro-life movement, voting for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and to defund Planned Parenthood. "Protecting life and the most vulnerable among us is the most important measure of any society," she says on her website.

While Iowa has some of the strongest restrictions on abortion in the country, a recent Des Moines Register poll indicated that a solid majority of Iowans, 64%, say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

BlazeTV host Steve Deace, an Iowa resident, indicated that Ernst's pending retirement from the Senate could be a major opportunity for Republicans. "Joni Ernst was a perennial disappointment for Iowa conservatives," he told Blaze News. "Nevertheless, her departure leaves a huge void because we also have outstanding Governor Reynolds to replace as well. Given all the red gains we've made in the last decade, my home state of Iowa is now poised to be ground zero for the 2026 midterms."

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from Steve Deace.



