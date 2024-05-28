Dennis Quaid is voting for Trump over weaponization of justice system: 'People say he's an a**hole, but he's my a**hole!'

Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid said in an interview that he was voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Quaid made the comments while being interviewed by Piers Morgan on his show.

"I myself, I think I'm going to vote for him in the next election," said Quaid of Trump. "Yes I am."

'We really need to remind ourselves of the better angels of our own nature.'

"Are you ready for the blowback that inevitably comes with Trump?" Morgan asked.

"This election everybody's gonna take a side or whatever, but it just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system. And a challenge to our Constitution, that as Americans, I don't think we're gonna have," Quaid responded.

"Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world and they haven't been able to really get him on anything," Quaid added.

Morgan went on to say that the lawsuit over an alleged hush money payment to adult film worker Stormy Daniels was "pathetic" and didn't matter.

Prior to admitting he was voting for Trump, Quaid said that Americans were too divided by politics and that we needed to come together.

"We really need to remind ourselves of the better angels of our own nature," said Quaid, quoting Abraham Lincoln.

"And learn to work together, and disagree, but have a civil conversation about it that 30-40 years ago we had liberal Republicans, we had conservative Democrats, and there was much more across the aisle," he added and cited the well-known example of Ronald Reagan meeting with Democratic leader Tip O'Neill.

"They were bitter enemies during work hours, but they worked it out," Quaid concluded.

'Hopefully, we can all be a bit more unified.'

The Hollywood actor previously made headlines when he praised Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

"I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day, he's involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea — which he did in spite of protest about that," said Quaid at the time.

"I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again," he added. "World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation. It's going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified."

He went on to say that Reagan had been his favorite president, on par with FDR and Abraham Lincoln.

The video of Quaid's full interview with Piers Morgan is available on YouTube.

