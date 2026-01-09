Radical teen who plotted to kill Trump and lived with corpses of slain parents pleads guilty

After a Wisconsin teen failed to turn up to school for two weeks early last year, officers from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department were asked to conduct a welfare check on his family home. When they arrived at the residence on Feb. 28, 2025, officers made a horrific discovery.

The teen, 18-year-old Nikita Casap, brutally murdered his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, on Feb. 11, stuffed their bodies under blankets, and proceeded to live with their rotting corpses for weeks before fleeing the state.

Casap's parricide was evidently a means to an even darker end: financing an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

'As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious.'

Casap, whose family was visited by the FBI in November 2023 regarding unspecified internet IP activity, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carry a mandatory life sentence.

When asked by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez whether he understood the implications of his guilty plea and whether he had in fact murdered his mother and stepfather, Casap said, "Yes, Your Honor," the New York Post reported.

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In exchange for Casap's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped various other charges against the murderer, including two counts of hiding a corpse and theft of property over $10,000.

Hours after the bodies of Casap's victims were discovered on Feb. 28, police in WaKeeney, Kansas, captured the teen, who had fled in his stepfather's SUV.

Officers found Mayer's .357 magnum revolver and multiple boxes of .357 magnum and .38 special ammunition in the car along with the victims' phones and wallets, jewelry, various electronic devices, and a large amount of American and European currency.

According to a federal search warrant, investigators found evidence indicating Casap was a nihilistic violent extremist — someone engaged "in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad, in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction, and social instability."

In a March 10 interview with WSCO, one of Casap's classmates recalled that the killer told him that he had been in contact with a Russian via Telegram and was planning to assassinate Trump.

FBI agents found messages from Casap to a Telegram user with the handle "Angel of Death" discussing how to convert a drone into a long-range attack drone capable of avoiding detection and dropping an explosive, a Molotov cocktail, or poison. He also discussed how long he would have to hide before relocating to Ukraine.

Investigators also found a three-page document entitled "Accelerate the Collapse" in which Casap discussed murdering Trump in order to trigger a political revolution and America's collapse to "save the white race" from "Jewish controlled" politicians.

"As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious," Casap wrote. "By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos. And not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do."

The FBI apparently also found textual conversations indicating Casap was supportive of the teachings of the Order of the Nine Angles, a satanic pedophile cult known for anti-Semitism, hatred for Christianity, identitarianism, and admiration for Adolf Hitler and other loathsome historic figures.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese reportedly told reporters that she will implore the judge to deny Casap any chance at parole, noting that the killer is "a danger to the community."

Casap is scheduled to be sentenced on March 5.

Federal charges have not yet been filed; however, an FBI affidavit notes that there is cause to believe Casap committed numerous federal crimes, including conspiracy to assassinate the president and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction utilizing interstate or foreign commerce.