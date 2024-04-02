Rep. Raúl Grijalva reveals he's been diagnosed with cancer

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona announced in a statement that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Grijalva, who has been serving as a congressman for more than two decades, noted that the cancer was discovered after he sought medical attention due to a cough.

"A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer," Grijalva noted in the statement. "This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I've begun my journey to fight this cancer."

"My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment," he said.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia responded to the news of Grijalva's cancer diagnosis, tweeting, "Praying God gives you strength to fight it and win."

"My thoughts & prayers are with @RepRaulGrijalva and his family during this difficult time," Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona tweeted. "As a fighter for AZ and the natural wonders of our state, Raul is an inspiration to me and so many. I wish him the best in this cancer fight and hope to be working with him again soon."

"I am sorry to hear of my long-time friend and colleague @RepRaulGrijalva's cancer diagnosis. All of team Sinema is sending strength and love to him and his family during this challenging time," Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in a tweet.

Sinema is not seeking re-election this year, and Gallego is running for the opportunity to fill the Senate seat. Trump has endorsed Republican Kari Lake for the role.

