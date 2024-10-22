Ravens fan on viral video brutally beating rival fans turns himself in, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police said a suspect in a viral video showing a Ravens' fan brutally beating two rival fans has turned himself in after an online campaign to bring him to justice.

The video showed a man in a Ravens jersey march up to two men wearing Washington Commanders' jerseys and assault them in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Social media users were outraged by the video and went to work to try to identify the man in order to bring him to justice. Some claimed to have identified his place of work and pressured the insurance company until it announced that it had fired the suspect.

Then, on Friday, Baltimore police said they had issued a warrant for 24-year-old John Callis.

On Monday, Callis surrendered to Baltimore Police’s Southern District station after coming to an agreement with police, according to his attorney.

Charging documents said that Callis had been captured on surveillance video assaulting one of the men before the events of the viral video. He allegedly punched one man, leading the other to defend the victim before being assaulted himself. A third man in a Commanders jersey intervened in the fight, as well as a woman, according to police. When they separated, the woman stayed with Callis while the three victims fled.

The men who were assaulted told police that they had returned to the area in order to look for a lost cell phone when Callis attacked them again, as seen in the viral video.

Police said that one of the men suffered a concussion as well several bodily bruises while the other two suffered only minor injuries.

Callis had previously been arrested for beating up a man in 2021 and was given probation and a fine for that incident.

A news report from WTTG-TV showed Callis in police shackles, which can be viewed on YouTube.

