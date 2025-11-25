'Reminiscent of the Manhattan Project': Trump administration launches massive next-gen AI program

As the AI arms race continues at breakneck pace, the United States is stepping up its game to stay on the cutting edge of information technology. To that end, the Trump administration is launching a new initiative: the Genesis Mission.

On Monday, the White House announced the creation of the Genesis Mission under the purview of the Department of Energy.

'The Genesis Mission marks a defining moment for the next era of American science.'

The Genesis Mission is described as a "national effort to accelerate the application of AI for transformative scientific discovery focused on pressing challenges."

More concretely, the Department of Energy has been ordered to "build an integrated AI platform to harness federal scientific datasets."

In its announcement on X, the Department of Energy said the Genesis Mission will be "reminiscent of the Manhattan Project and Apollo programs."

In the promotional video, the DOE suggested that this initiative is not unlike what visionaries such as G.W. Liebniz, Claude Shannon, and Alan Turing could have only dreamed of in their scientific endeavors to understand the world.

Dr. Dario Gil, undersecretary for science and Genesis Mission director, said in a press release: "The Genesis Mission marks a defining moment for the next era of American science. We are linking the nation's most advanced facilities, data, and computing into one closed-loop system to create a scientific instrument for the ages, an engine for discovery that doubles R&D productivity and solves challenges once thought impossible."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright explained the scope and goal of the project: "This Genesis Mission is going to bring together industry, the national labs, data sets all tied together in a closed-loop system to just rapidly advance the pace of scientific and engineering progress."

"It will be transformative," Wright added.

This announcement comes just months after the Trump administration's AI Action Plan, a comprehensive plan to win the global AI race.

