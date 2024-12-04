Rep. Jeffries calls on Biden to issue more pardons

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a press release on Wednesday calling for President Joe Biden to issue additional pardons.



The request follows Biden's heavily criticized decision to grant an extensive pardon to his son Hunter. Despite previous and repeated pledges to refrain from such action, Biden this week pardoned Hunter for any offenses he may have committed over the span of a decade.

'Liberty and justice for all.'

Amid the ongoing bipartisan backlash, Jeffries made a unique request: Grant more pardons.

Jeffries wrote, "Throughout his life, President Joe Biden has fought to improve the plight of hardworking Americans struggling to live paycheck to paycheck. Many of these people have been aggressively prosecuted and harshly sentenced for nonviolent offenses, often without the benefit of adequate legal representation."

"Countless lives, families and communities have been adversely impacted, particularly in parts of Appalachia, Urban America and the Heartland," he continued.

"During his final weeks in office, President Biden should exercise the high level of compassion he has consistently demonstrated throughout his life, including toward his son, and pardon on a case-by-case basis the working-class Americans in the federal prison system whose lives have been ruined by unjustly aggressive prosecutions for nonviolent offenses," Jeffries stated.

He argued that such an action by the president would uphold "liberty and justice for all."

Blaze News contacted Jeffries' office for comment, specifically inquiring whether he would support Biden extending pardons to Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.

A spokesperson for Jeffries responded, "The leader's statement speaks for itself."

Both men were targeted under the current administration's costly and relentless lawfare and were not accused of committing any violent crimes.

Navarro spent approximately four months in federal detention after he was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress. On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump tapped Navarro to serve as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.

Trump stated in his announcement that Navarro "was treated horribly by the Deep State."

Bannon was previously convicted on the same charges and released from federal prison in late October after serving a four-month sentence.

He stated upon his release, "The four months in federal prison, not only didn't break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I've ever been in my entire life."

Bannon is also facing a separate case in New York for allegedly defrauding donors in a fundraising campaign. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering in the second degree, one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree, scheme to defraud in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fifth degree.