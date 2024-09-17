Anna Paulina Luna claims liberal group tried to trick her into divulging info then attacked her with sexist, anti-Semitic texts

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida claimed that someone tried to trick her into divulging information damaging to her campaign and then assailed her with sexist and anti-Semitic messages.

A Fox News Digital report said the effort could be linked to a liberal group that targeted Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, also of Florida, and may have targeted other Republicans.

'Violence in politics is never acceptable and should never be condoned.'

Luna referenced the apparent operation after posting on X that she was being harassed after her political opponent allegedly encouraged people to send packages to her personal address.

She then revealed to Fox that someone had texted her in July and falsely claimed to be the chief of staff for Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The person appeared to fish for opposition research from Luna before descending into insults.

"You are really clever APL. But you're going to lose. At least you still got your fake t**s," read one apparent text.

"Fake smile. Fake life. Fake Jewish person," another apparent text read. "If you were a real Jew, you wouldn't be texting on the Sabbath."

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said her staff also received similar messages from someone claiming to be Abbott's chief of staff in July, and they tried to arrange a meeting with the representative.

"The people involved with this shady organization have a regular pattern of behaving in a mentally deranged manner and have the potential to cause harm, if given the opportunity," said Boebert to Fox. "These sad, obsessed stalkers should be placed on a law enforcement watchlist."

Luna believes the operation is organized by a liberal PAC group because it released texts obtained by an interaction with Gaetz.

“I am, unfortunately, one of the top targeted members of Congress for violence. I have had threats made, things sent to my office, etc. Violence in politics is never acceptable and should never be condoned. Female members also happen to be the most targeted for violence and harassment," she wrote on X.

Fox News Digital said the PAC did not respond to a request for a comment, and no one responded to messages left at the number in the operation against Luna.

