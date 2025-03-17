Republicans set their sights on vulnerable Democrats in Congress

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced which House Democrats it is targeting next election cycle to expand the GOP majority.

The NRCC has set its sights on 26 "prime pickup opportunities" in light of the GOP's sweeping victory in November 2024. After taking back the White House, the Senate, and keeping the House, Republicans are eager to expand their power on Capitol Hill.

'Vulnerable House Democrats have been hard at work demonstrating they are painfully out of touch with hardworking Americans.'

House Democrats will be hit hard in swing states and even in deep-blue states. The NRCC is targeting five Democrats from California, including Reps. Josh Harder, Adam Gray, George Whitesides, Derek Tran, and Dave Min. Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez from the neighboring blue state of Washington is also on the NRCC's list.

The NRCC is also targeting New York Reps. Tom Suozzi, Laura Gillen, and Josh Riley. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, who was the sole Democrat in the House to vote in favor of the GOP-led funding bill on Tuesday, was named as a target.

The NRCC is also keeping an eye on the Midwest, with Democratic Reps. Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Emilia Sykes of Ohio, and Frank Mrvan of Indiana on its list.

The swing-state Democrats from Nevada are on the NRCC's radar, including Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee, and Steven Horsford. Democratic Rep. Don Davis from fellow swing state North Carolina is also one of the NRCC's target seats.

After making significant gains with Hispanics, the NRCC is also targeting Democrats with significant Latino populations like Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Rep. Nellie Pou of New Jersey, and Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

Although the South is usually a safe bet for Republicans, the NRCC is vying for a few pickup opportunities below the Mason-Dixon line, including Democratic Reps. Eugene Vindman of Virginia, Darren Soto of Florida, and Jared Moskowitz of Florida.

"House Republicans are in the majority and on offense,” NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said. “Meanwhile, vulnerable House Democrats have been hard at work demonstrating they are painfully out of touch with hardworking Americans. Republicans are taking the fight straight to these House Democrats in their districts, and we will unseat them next fall.”

