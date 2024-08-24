RFK Jr. speaks at Trump rally after dropping out of race

Robert Kennedy Jr. joined former President Donald Trump at a rally in Glendale, Arizona, after dropping out of the race and endorsing the Republican candidate.

The audience responded with thunderous applause and chants of "USA!" when he came out onto the stage.

'I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House.'

"I mean this sincerely, had he been allowed to enter the Democrat primary, he would have easily beaten Joe Biden, but they wouldn't let him in!" said Trump.

The Republican candidate went on to announce that if he got into office, he would order an independent commission on assassination attempts that would be tasked with releasing all of the files on the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

In his speech in Glendale, Kennedy said that Trump shared his opposition to chemicals in food that cause chronic diseases, in addition to the goal of getting neocons out of the government.

"Don't you want a president that's gonna make America healthy again?" he asked to loud applause.

During his earlier speech, Kennedy, who was running as an independent candidate, said that the war in Ukraine, free speech, and the "war on our children," were the reasons he backed Trump. He went on to claim, however, that he could still win the presidency if the top two candidates tied in electoral votes.

“In my heart, I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control," he said. "So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House."

Some polling appeared to suggest that more of Kennedy's supporters would go to Trump than they would to Harris if he dropped out.

