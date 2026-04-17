RFK Jr. turns the tables on Democrats and reveals 1.5M illegal aliens unlawfully received Medicaid

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. corrected the record during his testimony before Congress on Friday morning after Democrat lawmakers spread false information about the Trump administration's health care policies.

'It is the Democratic policy to benefit billionaires.'

Kennedy appeared before the House Education and Workforce Committee to answer questions about the HHS' priorities.

Following his opening statement, Chairman Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) posed the first question to Kennedy, asking whether he was "responsible for the measles outbreak."

Kennedy acknowledged that he had been accused of that but said the accusation was "not science-based."

"The measles outbreak began in January 2025, before I took office. ... The measles outbreak is not an American phenomenon; it is global," he replied.

He explained that in 2025, the U.S. had approximately 2,200 measles cases, while Mexico had more than three times that amount, despite having one-third of the U.S. population. Canada reportedly had twice as many cases, even though its population is just one-eighth of that of the U.S. In Europe, the number of cases was nearly 10 times that in the U.S., despite having twice the U.S. population, Kennedy said.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

"Two little girls died tragically in the Mennonite community in Texas. Mennonites have not vaccinated since 1796. So, this has nothing to do with me," Kennedy stated.

He mentioned attending the funeral of one child and spending the day with the family of the other.

"Both of them told me that when they took their children to the hospital, they were treated as pariahs. They were shamed. They were not given proper treatment. Both families believed their daughters, and their own doctors believe, their daughters could have been saved if the hospital gave them proper treatment," Kennedy continued.

"There's a lot of people in this country who, for religious reasons or other reasons, are not gonna vaccinate. And I believe that we need to treat them with compassion and understanding and empathy and get them the treatments they would get anywhere else in the world except for this country," he added.

Kennedy was later questioned by Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), who pressed the secretary about "kicking 15 million Americans off of their affordable health care."

"Have you met with everyday Americans who have lost their health insurance just this last year?" Casar asked.

"I meet with everyday Americans every day," Kennedy replied. He also noted that he spoke with the advocacy community "on virtually everything that we regulate" and "more tribes and tribal leaders than any HHS secretary in history."

Casar then asked whether Kennedy had met with Americans who would be impacted this year by "cuts to Medicaid."

"There are no cuts to Medicaid. ... We are increasing Medicaid spending by 47% over the next 10 years. ... How is that a cut? That is only a cut in Washington, D.C.," Kennedy responded.

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Greg Casar. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Casar ignored Kennedy's comments and pushed forward with his line of questioning.

"Have you met with any of the 1.4 million people who have lost their health insurance just this last year from dropping off of Obamacare?" he asked.

"They're almost all illegal immigrants. ... We found 1.5 million illegal immigrants illegally collecting Medicaid," Kennedy remarked.

Casar attempted to corner Kennedy into admitting he had dedicated time to meet with billionaires but not with everyday Americans. However, Kennedy repeatedly denied this and turned it back around on Casar by slamming Democrats for Obamacare.

"It is the Democratic policy to benefit billionaires," Kennedy said. "The insurance companies' stocks raised by 1,000% after Obamacare was passed. The money was not going to Americans; it was going to them."

"It was you who did it," Kennedy declared.

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