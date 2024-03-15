RNC sues Michigan for ‘inaccurate,’ ‘inflated’ voter rolls

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), claiming that the state's voter rolls are "inflated" and "inaccurate," according to a press release issued by the committee.



The complaint noted that the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requires all states to "maintain clean and accurate voter registration records."

"Michigan has failed to live up to the NVRA's requirements," the lawsuit stated.

Fifty-three counties in Michigan have more registered voters than adult citizens, according to the RNC.

"That number of voters is impossibly high," the complaint read.

Additionally, another 23 counties have registered voter rates equivalent to 90% of their voting-age population, according to the lawsuit.

"That figure far eclipses the national and statewide voter registration rate in recent elections," it reported.

The RNC claimed that, in total, 76 of the state's 83 counties have "inflated voter rolls that demonstrate a lack of compliance with the NVRA."

Benson is being accused of "imperiling election integrity in the 2024 elections and sending a clear message to Michigan voters that she does not care about clean and accurate voter rolls," the committee stated.

The RNC sent a letter to Benson in December notifying her about the alleged inflated voter rolls in 91.5% of the state's counties, the complaint read.

"Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that's why the National Voter Registration Act requires state officials to keep their rolls accurate and up-to-date. Jocelyn Benson has failed to follow the NVRA, leaving Michigan with inflated and inaccurate voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election. The RNC is filing this key lawsuit because Michigan voters deserve clean voter rolls and confidence in their elections," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said Wednesday.

Benson responded to the RNC's allegations, telling NBC News that the state has "done more in the last five years than was done in the previous two decades to remove deceased voters and ineligible citizens from our voting rolls and ensure their accuracy."

According to Benson, 700,000 voters have been removed from the state's rolls since she took office, and another half-million are slated to be removed if they do not vote in the upcoming election.

"Let's call this what it is: a PR campaign masquerading as a meritless lawsuit filled with baseless accusations that seek to diminish people's faith in the security of our elections. Shame on anyone who abuses the legal process to sow seeds of doubt in our democracy," Benson told NBC News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!