Disturbing video shows apparent road-rage shooting at busy Florida intersection; male suspect faces murder charges

A Florida male and female have been arrested in connection with an apparent road-rage shooting in the middle of a busy intersection that left one dead and another in critical condition. The shooting was caught on video.

Around 4:17 p.m. Sunday, police dispatchers began receiving calls regarding a shooting at a busy intersection in Panama City.

Officers near the shooting began chasing the fleeing pickup truck.

An Instagram account titled "Bay County Bad Drivers" uploaded video of the shooting.

Video shows a red GMC Terrain SUV stopped at a red light with a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck directly behind it. Two males are seen standing outside the SUV before returning inside the vehicle.

When the light turns green, the trailing pickup truck aggressively accelerates to the left and whips next to the driver's side of the SUV. It appears that the pickup truck passenger's hand emerges from the truck's open window, and about a dozen gunshots are heard. The SUV comes to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the pickup truck attempted to flee the crime scene. Officers near the shooting began chasing the fleeing pickup truck.

Panama City Police said in a press release: "They pursued the suspect vehicle north on Hwy 231, while other officers responded to the scene."

WMBB-TV reported that during the chase, the pickup truck collided with a police car on an access road between a Mexican restaurant and a Holiday Inn.

Police arrested two suspects from the pickup truck roughly a mile from the shooting scene.

Panama City Police said two people in the red SUV were shot. One victim died soon after arriving at a local hospital. The other shooting victim was in critical condition.

The shooting victims' identities have yet to be released because the incident is an active homicide investigation, and next of kin are being notified.

Police arrested Jubal Simmons and Ivybella Encino, the New York Post said.

Simmons — the suspected shooter, the Post said — is facing a number of charges, including first-degree premeditated homicide-murder, three counts of first-degree attempted premeditated homicide-murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, destroying or altering evidence, and resisting an officer without violence, according to police records.

Encino was hit with charges of first-degree accessory to a crime, fleeing or eluding police, and aggravated assault on an officer, records also say.

Simmons is being held without bond. Encino is being held on a $850,500 bond.

Panama City Police said they are "grateful to all the witnesses who came forward with information and evidence in this case."

The PCPD urged anyone with additional information on the shooting to contact Panama City Police at 850-872-3100 or phone in a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477).

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!