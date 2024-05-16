'Ronda says f*** you': Ronda Rousey says ex-UFC fighter Brendan Schaub 'thrived' on mind games, tried to hide relationship

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey claimed in her book that fellow UFC alumnus Brendan Schaub, who she dated, refused to publicly acknowledge that they were in a relationship.

During the promotion of her book "Our Fight," Rousey has made consistent headlines surrounding her various claims that have left fans perplexed.

Her latest claim comes from a leaked excerpt from the book, posted to Reddit, where she described her feelings about her ex-boyfriend Schaub and current husband Travis Browne fighting each other at UFC 181 in 2014.

"Travis had been training with us for a while when it was announced that his first fight as an official member of our team would be against my ex-boyfriend," Rousey wrote, referring to her gym the Glendale Fighting Club.

'When Travis knocked him out at the end of the first round, I didn't think it could get any more gratifying. My ex covered up on the ground while Travis pounded away on him.'

Rousey then claimed that Schaub would play mind games with her at the time and, despite it being widely known in the MMA world that the two were dating, wanted to prevent their relationship from being confirmed publicly.

"My ex thrived on playing f***ed-up mind games with me when I had a fight coming up and insisted we hide that we were dating so he wouldn’t be labeled 'Ronda Rousey’s Boyfriend,'" Rousey stated.

"As Travis headed into the match up, I pretended it wasn't personal. I tried not to be overly involved or emotional. This wasn’t my fight. I was hoping he would win, but I was in training camp, so I didn't really think too much more about it," she remembered. "That is until it was on live TV, and I lost my goddamn mind. Screaming at the top of my lungs, 'Get him, Travis!' while punching the arm of the person on the couch next to me."

Rousey then recalled the end of the fight, which, it should be noted, wasn't quite how it actually turned out.

"When Travis knocked him out at the end of the first round, I didn't think it could get any more gratifying. My ex covered up on the ground while Travis pounded away on him. The referee waved the match over. Then Travis, towering over the crumpled, semi-conscious body of my ex, leaned down and whispered something in his ear. His words were indiscernible to the camera, but I swore I could hear Travis' voice saying, 'Ronda says f*** you,'" she recalled.

The fight's ending, which of course is available online, doesn't entirely match the description that Rousey gave in her emotional tale.

At the end of the fight, Browne indeed remained in a dominant position over Schaub as the referee stopped the match. However, Schaub was seen complaining to the referee about the stoppage and was seemingly arguing with Browne at the same time the alleged statements (according to Rousey) were made.

There was no visible or televised "whisper" to Schaub, who immediately began getting up after Browne made remarks to him.

The former bantamweight champion has made several questionable claims during her book release. She stated that she is "the greatest fighter that has ever lived" and only stopped due to concussions, losing her last two fights. This left fans and even commentators confused as she embarked on a full-time career in the WWE shortly after retiring from mixed martial arts.



She would then claim three weeks later that the entirety of MMA media, including Joe Rogan, turned its back on her, calling media figures fakes and "a bunch of a**holes." The underlying reason for this claim was that no one in the media had called her to apologize for criticizing her over her retirement and final fights once they found out about her concussions.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!