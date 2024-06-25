Rep. Ronny Jackson demands Biden submit to drug test before and after presidential debate

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas is demanding that President Joe Biden submit to drug testing before and after the presidential debate this week.

On Thursday, Trump and Biden are slated to face off for their first 2024 presidential debate; it will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

'DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN???'

Jackson, who previously served as physician to the president under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, made the demand in a letter directed to Biden and physician to the president Kevin O'Connor.

"President Biden, in advance of the first scheduled 2024 presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27, 2024, and on behalf of millions of concerned Americans, I demand that you submit to a clinically validated drug test in order to reassure the American people that you are mentally fit to serve as President and not relying on performance enhancing drngs to help you with your debate performance or on a day-to-day basis to assist you in performing your duties as President of the United States," Jackson wrote.

"This drug test should be administered both immediately before and after the debate and should include, but not be limited to, performance enhancing drugs. The results of these drug tests should be immediately released to the public, along with a complete list of all medications you are taking on a daily basis or have taken on an 'as needed' basis, as well as any performance enhancing medications you are taking or plan to take prior to the debate," he insisted.

"Dr. O'Connor, you are included in this letter to the President, and the entire Cabinet is copied, because you all have an obligation, not only to President Biden, but to the Office of the President and to the American people. The American people deserve transparency regarding the President's mental as well as physical well-being and capabilities. To date, you and the entirety ofthe President's Cabinet have failed in that responsibility," Jackson asserted.

Trump, who shared Jackson's letter on Truth Social, has indicated that he would be willing to undergo drug testing.

"Ronny Jackson was a brilliant Doctor, Admiral and now, a GREAT Congressman. He happens to be totally right about what is written in this MUST READ Article but, unfortunately, nothing will be done about it!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social while sharing the link to a Fox News article about Jackson's demand.

"DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!" he declared in another post.

According to a press release, Jackson stated, "It's a terrible reality that I am having to send a letter demanding President Biden submit to a drug test prior to this week's debate, however, Americans are being left in the dark by a dishonest administration regarding what types of performance enhancing drugs Biden is using for high stakes events like the State of the Union. As the former physician to three United States Presidents, and as a Member of Congress, I see it as my duty to do everything I can to hold this administration accountable, especially when it comes to a President's fitness for office. If President Biden needs to take performance enhancing drugs in order to participate in this week's debate, then it is imperative that he and his physician disclose that to the American people. Election Day is just around the corner, and voters deserve to have full transparency regarding the health of their Commander in Chief who is vying for this job for another term."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!