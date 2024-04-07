Royal Caribbean passenger with dementia suddenly vanishes while vacationing in Mexico

An American man on a cruise vacation suddenly disappeared in Mexico while with his family. The man was recently diagnosed with dementia, according to the New York Post.

Edmond Bradley Solomon III — a 66-year-old originally from South Carolina — had traveled to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas and had planned to spend the day at port in Cozumel, Mexico. However, Solomon mysteriously disappeared just minutes after getting off the ship last week.

The report mentioned that Solomon had recently been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which is a specific form of dementia that affects behavior instead of memory.

Savanah Miller, the man's daughter, shared with the Post that her father "sometimes says odd things and behaves erratically — or oddly — because he's just doing what he knows how to do."

Solomon and his wife Mimi got off the ship around 1:30 p.m. on April 3 and stopped to use the restroom before Solomon went missing.

“When my stepmom, Mimi, came out, he wasn’t there,” Miller told the Post. “She thought he might still be in the bathroom so she waited for him for a few minutes. He didn’t come out.”

A member of the family who was with the couple went into the bathroom and discovered that Solomon was not there. He was reported missing around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and a search mission was initiated around 9:00 p.m., according to WCBD.

Another report said that local police received a call that a taxi driver claimed to have picked up a tourist matching Solomon's description who wanted to be taken to a road with beach access.

The taxi driver said that the tourist had paid with his watch because he claimed he didn't have any money with him.

The family has now urged the community to help find Solomon.

“He liked to be with the people that he loved…he was always making sure that we were safe and we were cared for no matter who it was,” Miller said. “He’s always been a fixer and someone who’s just drawn to helping other people.”

“I think it’s important to recognize how much time he’s put into helping others and it’s time to give back,” she added. “I think the best thing that anyone can do is just spread the word. Start yelling and screaming. Elevate it as much as possible so that there is awareness and so everyone on the island is looking for him.”

