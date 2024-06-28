Bible must be incorporated into education, Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters orders

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has issued a memo declaring that state schools must "incorporate the Bible ... as an instructional support into the curriculum."

"Effective immediately, all Oklahoma schools are required to incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments, as an instructional support into the curriculum across specified grade levels, e.g., grades 5 through 12. This directive is in alignment with the educational standards approved on or about May 2019, with which all districts must comply," the memorandum from Walters to Oklahoma superintendents states.

'The left is upset, but one cannot rewrite history.'

"The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments. They will be referenced as an appropriate study of history, civilization, ethics, comparative religion, or the like, as well as for their substantial influence on our nation's founders and the foundational principles of our Constitution. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country," the memo declares. "Additionally, the State Department of Education may supply teaching materials for the Bible, as permissible to ensure uniformity in delivery."

In a post on X, Walters noted, "Oklahoma kids will learn that the Bible and the Ten Commandments are foundational for western civilization. The left is upset, but one cannot rewrite history."



BlazeTV host Steve Deace responded by tweeting, "My man!"

"Good," Christopher Rufo tweeted.

"It's absurd that the Bible ever stopped being taught in schools. If you don't know what the Bible says, its history and teachings, you won't be able to understand Shakespeare, the American Founding, or anything else about western civilization. You'll just be ignorant," John Daniel Davidson commented.

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has previously praised Walters in a post on Truth Social.

"Great job by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters on FoxNews last night. Strong, decisive, and knows his 'stuff.' I LOVE OKLAHOMA!" Trump declared in the post last week.

