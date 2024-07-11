Sacramento threatens Target with fine for reporting rampant retail theft to police: Report

The Sacramento City Attorney's Office recently threatened to slap Target with an administrative fine for phoning police about a number of retail theft incidents, according to the Sacramento Bee.



The report stated that a source, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, claimed that the Target, located at 2505 Riverside Blvd in Land Park, was warned by city officials that it could face a public nuisance charge if it continues to report instances of theft. The news outlet noted that a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed the location.

'Victims are being threatened for even reporting crimes.'

The City Attorney's Office and the Sacramento Police Department told the Sacramento Bee that they were unaware of any litigation threats. City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood's office did not grant the Sacramento Bee's request for an interview.

In response to the alleged threats and similar actions across the state, lawmakers added an amendment to a retail theft bill, prohibiting authorities from making such threats.

During an assembly retail theft committee meeting, Alexander Gammelgard, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, stated that he was "surprised that anyone would ever attempt to make a nuisance case out of somebody calling to report a legitimate crime."

"I don't think there is a place for that," he added.

California Assembly GOP Leader James Gallagher told Fox News Digital, "[Governor Gavin] Newsom keeps insisting that reports of theft are dropping — well, now we know why. Not only are thieves let off without even a slap on the wrist, but now the victims are being threatened for even reporting crimes."

"Everyone can see that Newsom's pro-criminal policies are a failure — no matter how much his allies try to cover it up," Gallagher said.

Criminal defense attorney Nicole Castronovo blamed soft-on-crime policies for the increase in retail thefts in the area.

"Lawmakers have allowed smash and grab robberies to terrorize our cities. As a consequence, retailers are leaving major cities in droves — taking jobs with them," Castronovo told Fox News Digital.

"Now the government seeks to silence those retailers and, in turn, manufacturers lower crime rates," Castronovo continued. "No citizen should ever be penalized for lawfully calling upon its government for protection."

Land Parks neighbors have expressed their frustrations with the area's crime crisis.

Kristina Rogers, president of the Land Park Community Association, told KOVR last year regarding the Target location, "It's really disturbing and disheartening when you are standing there in line paying for things and someone is just walking out the door with a cart full of stuff."

