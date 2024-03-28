'Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?' Ex-ESPN anchor Sage Steele and Dana White have viral exchange over mistaken identity

Former ESPN host Sage Steele momentarily mistook UFC President Dana White for a different "white bald guy" on her very first day of her return to the spotlight.

Steele, who announced her departure from ESPN in August 2023, left the company after a lawsuit that reportedly accused Disney and ESPN of retaliating against her for public statements she had made. Steele reportedly voiced opinions about Barack Obama and her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely," she announced on X at the time.

Steele has since returned with a new podcast, "The Sage Steele Show," promising high-profile guests that included fight promoter White for the very first episode.

After discussing mainstream media, energy drinks, cancel culture, and more, Steele and White had a viral moment over mistaken identities.

"What's Joe Rogan's dream?" Steele asked.



"What's Joe Rogan's dream?" a confused White replied.

"Joe Rogan...Dana White. What's Dana White's dream?" Steele jokingly corrected.

"Did you just think I was Joe Rogan?" White, sipping an energy drink, suddenly realized.

"I totally did," Steele confessed.

"You just called me f**king Joe Rogan?! You thought I was f**king Joe Rogan!" White continued as he feigned outrage. "I was bald before Joe was ever bald!"

Steele, attempting to explain her mistake, said that she got Rogan and White confused because they are "literally the only two I have the respect for because of how you freaking stood up and supported others."

The two then exchanged stories of mistaken identities, with White stating that he often gets confused for Rogan when fans approach him for pictures.

"Do you correct them?" Steele asked.

"No, I just let them go show everybody their Joe Rogan photo ... I just did a two-hour f**kin podcast I flew here from from [Las] Vegas and she thought she was interviewing Joe Rogan!" White jokingly reasserted.



White explained that he has even been confused for comedian Howie Mandel. The pair also recently had a viral moment of their own when White walked off the set of Mandel's podcast after just 30 seconds.

"All us white, bald guys look alike, so it makes sense," White sarcastically explained.



"I mean, listen, you know I've been called Candace Owens lately," Sage noted. Adding that "black conservative girls" tend to get mixed up by fans, as well.

Steele's new podcast may surprise some viewers as it is being hosted by the Club Random Network, which is under comedian and fellow podcast host Bill Maher's umbrella.

According to Hollywood in Toto, other talents joining the network are Billy Corgan, singer from the Smashing Pumpkins, former NBA player Kevin Garnett, and Limp Bizkit's rap-metal front man Fred Durst.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

