Deadly mass shooting erupts after 'planned fight' near middle school in North Carolina, police say

A "planned fight between two young" individuals on Monday led to a mass shooting where at least two people were killed, say North Carolina police.

Winston-Salem police said on social media that the fight began at about 9:52 a.m. at Leinbach Park, which is only about 400 yards away from Jefferson Middle School on Sally Kirk Rd.

'Several individuals — both victims and suspects — have been identified and located.'

While police were on their way to the park to respond to the fight, a shooting broke out.

Police said several people shot at each other, and later the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that at least two people had died in the incident.

"Several individuals — both victims and suspects — have been identified and located. Due to the number of people involved, efforts are ongoing to account for everyone. At this time, some of those involved in the incident are juveniles," said police.

The shooting led to lockdowns at several schools.

WGHP-TV reported a massive police presence in the area, with many businesses and streets closed down as the investigation continues.

Police called for the community not to use personal drones in the area to avoid interfering with police drones searching for other possible suspects and victims.

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Although police said schools were returning to their normal schedule, some parents showed up to pick up their children.

This is a developing story.

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